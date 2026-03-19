Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: crush, gail simone, lobo, mark waid, sophie campbell, supergirl

DC Notices There's A Supergirl Film, Puts Her In A Comic With Lobo

DC Comics suddenly notices there's a Supergirl film coming out with Lobo in it, puts Supergirl in a comic with Lobo

Article Summary DC releases Summer of Supergirl Special comic featuring Supergirl vs. Lobo to tie in with the new film.

The upcoming Supergirl film draws inspiration from Woman of Tomorrow but includes Lobo, unlike the comic.

The one-shot boasts stories by creators Sophie Campbell, Mark Waid, Gail Simone, and more for June release.

Summer of Supergirl includes new series, facsimile editions, artbooks, and special variant covers from DC.

The upcoming Supergirl movie is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Eisner Award-winning comic book Superman: Woman of Tomorrow. There are some differences. I have been told there are far fewer locations and alien races, as comic books have a bigger visual "budget" than movies, but also the film has Lobo in it, and the comic doesn't. Now, DC does have an ongoing Supergirl comic book. And an ongoing Lobo comic book (now). But they may have just realised they don't actually have a comic book featuring Supergirl and Lobo, and maybe they should get one for when the film comes out.

Hence, the Summer Of Supergirl one-shot for June with Sophie Campbell and Belén Ortega, Mark Waid and Cian Tormey, and Gail Simone and Emma Kubert. A 48-page one-shot arriving on the 24th of June. The Supergirl film is out on the 26th of June. This is not an accident.

"In the lead story by Sophie Campbell and Belén Ortega, the quiet town of Midvale is shaken when Supergirl comes face-to-face with the galactic bounty hunter Lobo. Can the Maiden of Might stand up to the Main Man? DC's Summer of Supergirl Special also features two bonus stories—one by Mark Waid and Cian Tormey, and another by Gail Simone and Emma Kubert—each celebrating Supergirl as she resumes her rightful place as the Heir to El. With variant covers by Tula Lotay and Pablo Villalobos, plus a Supergirl movie variant cover by Mahmud Asrar."

Looks like we might have Crush, Lobo's daughter, as well…

The Summer of Supergirl Special one-shot joins a growing lineup of Summer of Supergirl publishing, including the new DC Elseworlds series Supergirl: Survive, facsimile editions of Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes #23 and Lobo#1, the oversized artbook DC W.I.P.: Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1, and Supergirl-themed variant covers across DC's line. And then they'll start doing the same for Green Lantern…

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