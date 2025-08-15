Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, Infernal Hulk

Marvel Confirms Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk #1

Marvel Confirms Infernal Hulk #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein coming in November for a new Age Of Monsters

Article Summary Marvel unveils Infernal Hulk #1, a new series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein, launching in November.

The terrifying Eldest takes over Hulk's body, sparking a monstrous new era for the Marvel Universe.

Bruce Banner, now powerless, must fight to stop Infernal Hulk's plan to plunge the world into ancient horrors.

This Age of Monsters saga promises dramatic changes and chilling new threats across the Marvel Universe.

As predicted, as teased, in November, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein will introduce their brand-new take on the character, the Hulk, in Infernal Hulk #1….

INFERNAL HULK #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and Cover by NIC KLEIN

Virgin Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Promo Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 11/26

INCREDIBLE…IMMORTAL…INFERNAL!

The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster that everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, the indomitable Bruce Banner, though powerless, will stop at nothing to thwart their evil schemes!

"I've been promising Hulk fans the biggest, boldest status quo change in Hulk's history, and that time is finally here," Johnson said. "The next few issues of Incredible Hulk give fans all the answers they've been waiting for about Eldest and the Mother of Horrors, and INFERNAL HULK is the beginning of a terrifying new normal, not just for the Hulk series but for the entire Marvel Universe."

"Infernal Hulk picks up after Hulk's epic rematch with the Eldest, the powerful firstborn of the Mother of Horrors, in October's Incredible Hulk #30. The Eldest's long-seeded plan comes to fruition as it uses the power of the Strongest There Is to usher in a new Age Of Monsters, unleashing a dark destiny for the entire Marvel Universe and declaring war for its very soul!"

"Working on Hulk whether it be 'Incredible' and now 'Infernal' with Phillip has been a dream," Klein said. "Phillip is not only an amazing world builder and craftsman who pours so much heart into this book, but he has also become a great friend and fantastic collaborator throughout this. INFERNAL HULK is where the journey was always going to go all along, and I'm excited to see readers' reactions to it. I know I'm putting a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into it, as always."

On what to expect in this new era, Johnson explains, "There are monsters way worse and more powerful than anything we've seen so far, bigger and stronger than Hulk with origins that go back to the foundations of the Earth. It's time to take this story to the next level, and no corner of the Marvel Universe will be left untouched before the end."

