Marvel Drops New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Tomorrow Marvel Comics will be dropping a trailer for the new Guardians Of The Galaxy tomorrow, kicking off Grootfall for April 2023.

"I think on them often, those heroes of the Manifold Territories. Those Guardians of the Galaxy.

How they stood for the defenseless. save voice to the voiceless.

How they kept the fire of civilization lit against the coming of Grootspace.

But then, all these years later, I can't help but consider that no matter how much a man might try…a fire only ends one way."

GROOTFALL APPROACHES..

But also spreading "Guardians Of The Galaxy" Groot cover across Marvel Comics in April with their exclusive artist "Stormbreaker" covers. Looks like Marvel Comics won't be matching Boom Studios when it comes to variant cover reticense.

WE ARE GROOT! This spring, Groot will not only play a surprising role in a new run of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, but the sentient tree alien will also star in a brand-new solo series that chronicles the quest that made him the iconic hero he is. To celebrate Groot's big year, Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 have depicted him in new variant covers! See Groot in all his various shapes and sizes lend a helping branch to the X-Men, Avengers, and more in these stunning pieces that will adorn Marvel's hottest titles throughout April. Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

Guardians Of The Galaxy covers On Sale 5/4

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN – 75960609891000421

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO – 75960620451900221

Guardians Of The Galaxy covers On Sale 12/4

CAPTAIN MARVEL #48 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE – 75960609268004831

X-MEN #21 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN – 75960609999302151

Guardians Of The Galaxy covers On Sale 26/4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA – 75960620279901221

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI – 75960620424300531

DOCTOR STRANGE #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK – 75960620534900221

SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA – 75960620522600141

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 – 75960620535600111

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by KEV WALKER

Colors by MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/4