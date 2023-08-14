Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bob quinn, Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, John J. Hill, Kill Your Darlings

An Exclusive 10-Page Extended Preview of Kill Your Darlings #1

Kill Your Darlings #1 is up for Final Orser Cut-Off today. Which is why Bleeding Cool has managed to get an extended exclusive first-issue preview.

Brandon Schatz posted on his Indirect Market Substack, "Retailers should have the first two issues of Kill Your Darlings in their inbox – and I suggest they get around to giving them a read. The book is the first major release from the "Supple Boyz", Ethan S. Parker and Griffen Sheridan, a couple of names you might recognize if you've engaged with a lot of comics content here at Substack. The pair help run a few projects around these parts, and have long expressed their desire to work on comics themselves. If this first offering is any indication, the pair should have a healthy future in front of them." But he's not happy with the solicitation which runs thus:

Brandon concludes after reading it that it's not enough. Adding "A story about wonder in the face of great evil, and overcoming the fights we face every day, both real and imagined." It might not be a perfect addition – the creators would certainly know more about the emotional intent of this book than I would – but it is the tactic I'll be using to sell the book to my customers."

The reason it's being talked about now is that Kill Your Darlings #1 is up for Final Orser Cut-Off today from KLC Press and Image Comics. Which is why Bleeding Cool has managed to get an extended exclusive first-issue preview, to help you make your mind up. Ten pages that make up an extended version of the sequence they've shown off previously, including new pages that they've only teased in interviews up to this point.

"It has been an insane journey leading up to the launch of KILL YOUR DARLINGS #1! We have been overwhelmed by the excitement we've seen so far from retailers and readers alike. We've finally arrived at our Final Order Cutoff, so make sure you pre-order your copies of KYD #1 if you haven't had the chance yet! The entire team deeply appreciates your support. But if you haven't been convinced to pick this book up yet, we're thrilled to share this exclusive extended preview with you. We hope you enjoy, and we'll see you all in shops on September 6th!" – Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan

