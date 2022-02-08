Marvel Gives Away Free Spidey And His Amazing Friends Comic

When is a Free Comic Book Day comic not a Free Comic Book Day comic? When it comes out a few days earlier and hasn't got the logo on it. That's Spidey And His Amazing Friends, a young kids Spider-Man comic with Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider, sent free to comic book stores by Marvel for Star Wars Day, Wednesday, the 4th of May. And based on the kids TV series, which plays off the original eighties TV show with Iceman and Firestar.

It's Spidey time! The new SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC, a promotional comic that kids are sure to love, will be available in comic shops on May 4! Arriving in stores just days before Free Comic Book Day, it's a perfect comic for retailers to hand out to younger readers and families looking to celebrate the spirit of comic books together.

Based on the hit Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends animated series now airing on Disney Junior, Disney+, YouTube, and Marvel HQ, the SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC is a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series. These thrilling adventures starring Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider as well as Spider-Man's greatest villains including Green Goblin and Doc Ock provide kids with a great entry point into comics reading and an exciting introduction to the world of Spider-Man! The not-to-be-missed comic also includes pages and pages of fun interactive activities that are sure to engage even the youngest of Spidey readers!

Enjoy the SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC when it swings into comic shops on May 4! Check your local comic shop for inquiries regarding availability.

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS FREE COMIC ​​​​​​

Written by STEVEN BEHLING

Art by GIOVANNI RIGANO & ANTONELLO DALENA

Cover by FALCINELLI & Co.