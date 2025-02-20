Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, thor

Marvel Comics Kills Off Thor

They teased it yesterday. Now with ComicsPRO kicking off and solicits ready to drop, Marvel Comics confirms that they are to kill off Thor.

Article Summary Marvel announces Thor's demise in "Immortal Thor" by Al Ewing, sparking anticipation in fans.

Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua lead Thor's last saga with a bold transformation in store.

Upcoming storylines feature epic battles, introducing new and deadly foes.

Thor's final stand against Kemur, Utgard-Loki, and other challenges unfolds this May.

They teased it yesterday. Now with ComicsPRO set to kick off and solicitations ready to drop, Marvel Comics confirms that they are to kill off Thor. Well, his series is currently called Immortal Thor, so they were lampshading it rather.

"THE GOD OF THUNDER MEETS HIS END! Al Ewing teases what's in store for his IMMORTAL THOR comic run this May. Even an immortal can die! Al Ewing's work on IMMORTAL THOR has been nothing short of mythical, and starting this May, the countdown towards his run's most thunderous storyline yet begins! In IMMORTAL THOR #23, Ewing and artist Jan Bazaldua kick off a saga that will go down in Asgardian legend as Thor Odinson takes his LAST STAND. The startling arc will run through IMMORTAL THOR #25 and result in a bold transformation of Ewing's continuing work on the title." IMMORTAL THOR #23

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 5/14

GODWAR! The All-Father had battled to the middle of the endless city – and now he faced the beast at the center of the maze. Kemur, who was bull and hawk and serpent, who was fire and the sword, now faced Thor Odinson…and perhaps neither would survive. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the God of Violence.

And here are the issues between now and then…

IMMORTAL THOR #20

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240816

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

THE RETURN OF THE UTGARD-THOR! Toranos, Elder God of the storm, had returned – and his terrible lightning now struck at the Odinson's very heart. His presence in the skies meant the gate to Utgard was once more open. But this time, it would not be closed…not until Thor walked through it. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…as he began the last adventure. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #21

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250931

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

THE EXECUTIONER RETURNS! AND THANOS AWAITS… The Odinson stood at a gate in a dark wood. In front of the gate stood Skurge the Executioner, bloodaxe in hand, waiting for the final battle between them.

• And if Thor won the combat, then behind that same gate stood Utgardhall, and the final death that awaited him – the death he fought for.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the door into darkness. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #22

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250875

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

LOST IN UTGARD! Thor had made his way to Utgard – and there waited the Utgard-Loki, who the Odinson had never yet defeated.

• And with the Elder Trickster stood his pantheon…beginning with NRGL, Lord of Murder-in-Darkness. He who was his own place of power.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Unforgiving City. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

