The Immortal Thor To Die In May 2025… Possibly

The Immortal Thor To Die In May 2025... Possibly. By Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua from Marvel Comics, coming.

Marvel Comics has released the following Alex Ross teaser, suggesting a death for Thor. "EVEN AN IMMORTAL CAN DIE! The God of Thunder faces a deadly new trial starting this May in Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua's IMMORTAL THOR!"

Al Ewing and Jan Bazaldua are the current creative team on Immortal Thor, and Immortal Thor #23 is due in May 2025. Here are the solicits for last week's issue and those for March and April… it's all been getting very Utgard.

IMMORTAL THOR #20

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240816

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

THE RETURN OF THE UTGARD-THOR! Toranos, Elder God of the storm, had returned – and his terrible lightning now struck at the Odinson's very heart. His presence in the skies meant the gate to Utgard was once more open. But this time, it would not be closed…not until Thor walked through it. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…as he began the last adventure. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #21

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250931

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

THE EXECUTIONER RETURNS! AND THANOS AWAITS… The Odinson stood at a gate in a dark wood. In front of the gate stood Skurge the Executioner, bloodaxe in hand, waiting for the final battle between them.

• And if Thor won the combat, then behind that same gate stood Utgardhall, and the final death that awaited him – the death he fought for.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the door into darkness. RATED T+In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #22

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250875

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Alex Ross

LOST IN UTGARD! Thor had made his way to Utgard – and there waited the Utgard-Loki, who the Odinson had never yet defeated.

• And with the Elder Trickster stood his pantheon…beginning with NRGL, Lord of Murder-in-Darkness. He who was his own place of power.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the Unforgiving City. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

