Marvel Comics to Launch Dead X-Men in 2024

You'll be getting the full January 2024 (and a little bit of February) Marvel Comics solicits in four hours.. Such as the new series Dead X-Men.

And you thought the X-Men couldn't die anymore? You'll be getting the full January 2024 (and a little bit of February) Marvel Comics solicits and solicitations in four hours. Which is why bits and bobs are dribbling through now. Such as the new series Dead X-Men, like Cable, another new X-Men series trying to keep the spirit of Krakoan X-Men alive, as the entire line begins to chart a very different course. Steve Foxe launches a new series Dead X-Men, that promises., according to Marvel to "reverse Krakoa's fall" but may do anything but.

This past weekend at New York Comic Con, fans learned the full scope behind the end the X-Men's hit Krakoa era with the announcement of two interconnected series, FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X! It's a mutant milestone that will take place across space and time, and this final battle for Krakoa's future will also extend into all-new limited series, including Steve Foxe's DEAD X-MEN this January! In this four-issue limited series, Foxe, currently exploring the twisted nature of mutantkind in Dark X-Men, will team up with a host of acclaimed artists including Vincenzo Carratù, Bernard Chang, and Jonas Scharf. The saga will revisit the key moments in realities' past that paved the way to Krakoa as a team of fallen mutants are sent through history by Professor X on a desperate mission to reverse Krakoa's fate! It's an impossible quest that calls for an impossible team but who are the chosen heroes for this sacred mutant mission? Who are the DEAD X-MEN?! DEATH WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING! When the world turned against Krakoa, these five mutants lost their lives…but their mission as X-Men is just getting started. To preserve Xavier's dream, they must accomplish the impossible – or die again trying! Explaining the new series, Foxe said: "DEAD X-MEN is one of the most complex stories I've worked on at Marvel, but also one of purest: a small group of mutants who have to accomplish the impossible, which is the premise that made me fall in love with the X-Men in the first place. I've been working closely with Kieron [GIlen] and Jordan [White] to make sure that the mission these unexpected X-Men undertake has real repercussions for the line—and the very existence of Krakoa as we know it. I'm also stoked Marvel was up for the challenge of assembling such a big art team. There's a reason you'll see so many talented creators credited on the book, and I can't wait for readers to discover the secret behind DEAD X-MEN." DEAD X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ, BERNARD CHANG & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by PERE PÉREZ

On Sale 1/31

Dead X-Men #1 will be published on the 31st of January 2024.

