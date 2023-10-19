Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cable, fabian nicieza, krakoa

Fabian Nicieza Writes A Krakoan Age X-Men Comic For Cable In 2024

A Cable comic book story launching from X-Force and New Mutants writer of three decades ago, Fabian Nicieza, with Scot Eaton.

The Krakoan Age may be going away for the X-Men, but there are still tales to tell. Such as a new Cable comic book story launching from X-Force and New Mutants writer of three decades ago, Fabian Nicieza, with Scot Eaton, returning to the character he is most associated with, usually these comics are set in the past – and so is this… it just happened to be the very recent past. And including Teen Cable as well?

Tied to the end of the X-Men's Krakoa era, Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton launch an all-new 'Cable' series this January. The fight to save Krakoa is upon us! The final battle will be told across two interconnected series, FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X, as well as various tie-in issues in current X-titles and new series, including Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton's CABLE!

Launching in January, CABLE will see mutantkind's greatest soldier wage his own war against both Orchis and an all-new threat known as the Neocracy. On this pivotal mission, he'll team up with one of the few people he can trust: himself! It's the return of Young Cable as both counterparts race to stop a horrible future from coming to fruition. The series marks the monumental return of Fabian Nicieza to Cable, a character he helped define throughout the 90s in both X-Force and Cable's solo adventures as well as the 2000s hit CABLE & DEADPOOL series. "It's always fun to write Cable and challenge him with a big physical and emotional conflict," Nicieza shared. "Having written him more than anyone else on the planet, it's also fun to add to that total!" The future must not come to pass! All the signs are here: The Neocracy is coming—and with it comes not only the end of mutantkind, but all of the humankind as well! As if rescuing Young Nate from the ongoing threat of Orchis weren't enough, can Cable root out this growing threat and decimate it before the Neocracy has a chance to take hold? Is he already too late to change the future? Explaining the new saga, Nicieza said, "This series finds Nathan Dayspring Askani'son Gesundheit up against the wall because while the lives of the X-world on Krakoa are under attack, Cable has to focus on the next potential 'big threat.' In order to stop the Neocracy before it becomes a revolution of evolution, Cable needs the help (and annoyance) of Young Cable! Indeed, hijinks ensue and Chiclet guns will be fired!" CABLE #1 (OF 4)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA

Art by SCOT EATON

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

On Sale 1/17

Whilce Portacio draws the cover (one of them, anyway) and Cable #1 will be published on the 17th of January 2024.

