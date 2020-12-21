Marvel Launches The Trial Of Ultraman in March 2021

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics collaborated with Tsuburaya Productions to bring readers The Rise Of Ultraman, introduced the Japanese pop culture icon to new fans and longtime Ultraman enthusiasts. The storyline will continue from Marvel in March's The Trial Of Ultraman by the same creative team, writers Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom, and artist Francesco Manna, return to continue to explore the fascinating Ultraman mythos.

The new instalment will pick up after the conclusion of The Rise Of Ultraman.

Ultraman narrowly averted a catastrophe decades in the making. The world was saved – but, also, forever changed. Now…come the consequences. Much of the populace regard their defenders with suspicion. Enemies hide in plain sight, and even those closest to Shin Hayata don't necessarily trust the Giant of Light. But at last, a long-thought-lost comrade has mysteriously returned! The RISE is over. The training wheels are off, and the stakes have never been higher. THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN begin here!

Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom, like some strange gestalt creature, are quoted saying;

"In THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN, we had to create a whole new universe (built on the powerful concepts and characters of the original television shows). Then, in the final issue of RISE, we turned that world upside down. "Now we get to really explore this new universe– the consequences of decisions made in RISE, and the possibilities (as well as tensions) of a newly-fantastical global community. The introduction is over… now, we'll be diving into the real meat of our Ultraman saga. And the stakes and scale will only continue to grow. "We're so grateful that so many existing Ultraman fans embraced our new interpretation, and that new fans took a leap of faith to join us on this journey. It's a privilege to continue to contribute to the wider Ultraman canon, and we'll never take for granted that we're only able to do so because of the support of readers. We hope everyone will join us for the next step– there are big things ahead!"