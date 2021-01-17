Marvel Omnibuses – Kull The Destroyer & Aliens: Original Years Vol 2

Marvel Comics has announced two August 2021 Omnibuses, one by press release, the other by The Uncanny Omar's YouTube channel, Kull The Destroyer Omnibus and Aliens: The Original Years Omnibus Volume 2… covers and content details below.

Kull The Destroyer Omnibus will follow Kull: Savage Sword The Original Marvel Years Omnibus out in May. The first Aliens: Original Years Omnibus Vol 2 is out in April.

KULL THE DESTROYER: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS Collecting KULL THE CONQUEROR (1971) #1-10, KULL THE DESTROYER (1973) #11-29 and material from CREATURES ON THE LOOSE (1971) #10, MONSTERS ON THE PROWL (1971) #16, KULL AND THE BARBARIANS (1975) #1-3, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #9, CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #10 & ANNUAL (1973) #3

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2. A rogue scientist's genetic experiments create a horrific new alien king! A ragtag unit of Colonial Marines battles a xenomorph infestation on a space station — and the survivors face a pack of bizarre hybrids! An investigator must solve a murder on a deep-space alien-research station! But what dread music will a deranged composer make with an alien's screams? And can a synthetic xenomorph rebel against its sadistic creator? Plus: Flash back to an alien attack in the 1950s! And witness the fate of England as aliens overrun the Earth! This rare collection includes: ALIENS: ROGUE #1-4, ALIENS: COLONIAL MARINES #1-10, ALIENS: LABYRINTH #1-4, ALIENS: SALVATION, ALIENS: MUSIC OF THE SPEARS #1-4 and ALIENS: STRONGHOLD #1-4 — plus material from DARK HORSE COMICS #3-5, #11-13 and #15-19; PREVIEWS (1993) #1-12; PREVIEWS (1994) #1; and ALIENS MAGAZINE (1992) #9-20. ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Written by IAN EDGINTON, CHRIS WARNER, KELLEY PUCKETT, PAUL GUINAN, DAN JOLLEY, JIM WOODRING, DAVE GIBBONS, CHET WILLIAMSON, JOHN ARCUDI, SARAH BYAM, JOHN BYRNE, PETER MILLIGAN, MICHAEL COOK & MORE Art by WILL SIMPSON, PAUL GUINAN, TONY ATKINS, ALLEN NUNIS, JOHN NADEAU, KILIAN PLUNKETT, MIKE MIGNOLA, TIM HAMILTON, DOUG MAHNKE, DAVID ROACH, MARK A. NELSON, PAUL MENDOZA, JOHN BYRNE, PAUL JOHNSON & CHRISTIAN GORNY Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR Direct Market Exclusive Cover by PAUL MENDOZA