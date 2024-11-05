Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Spider Society, spider-verse

Marvel Promises That The Spider-Verse Will Return

This week, Marvel Comics publishes Spider-Society #4 by Alex Segura and Scott Godlewski, continuing the long Spider-Verse saga

The fate of the Multiverse hangs in the balance as the surviving Spider-Society tries to regroup and fight on.

A new Spider-Verse movie is in the works despite release delays caused by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Beyond the Spider-Verse awaits a new release date, keeping fans on edge for its anticipated debut.

This week, Marvel Comics publishes Spider-Society #4 by Alex Segura and Scott Godlewski, continuing and possibly concluding the long Spider-Verse saga kicked off by Dan Slott, that led to cartoon, game and movie spinoffs. With a third Spider-Verse still on the way. And asking "The Spider-Society was defeated on their very first mission and barely any of them escaped with their lives. Can what is left of the Society come together and save the Multiverse? " Even with Deadpool's comment in Deadpool And Wolverine about all this multiverse stuff…

"Can we just be done? With the whole multiverse thing. It's not great. It's just been miss after miss after miss. The Wizard of Oz did the multiverse first and they did it best! The gays knew it! But we didn't listen. Let's just take the 'L' and move on."

Well… when it comes to the Spider-Verse, no that won't be happening. Like I said, there's another movie on the way. And tomorrow's Spider-Society #4 seals the deal on that one…

Just like James Bond! I mean, they aren't very specific on where or when, or from whom, and there is nothing in December of January 2025 solicits to indicate what. Maybe February? Or maybe whenever it is that Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse is now meant to be released. Originally planned for 2023, it was given a release date of March, 2024, which did not happen. Sony removed Beyond the Spider-Verse from its release schedule due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevented the voice cast from recording dialogue, and no replacement schedule has been named. Will the Spider-Verse return at Marvel before that?

