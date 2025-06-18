Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: jm dematteis, Spider-Man 94

Marvel Resolves Spider-Man: Animated's Cliffhanger With Spider-Man '94

Marvel Comics resolves the Spider-Man: The Animated Series' 1998 cliffhanger with new series Spider-Man '94

Article Summary Marvel Comics continues Spider-Man: The Animated Series with the new Spider-Man '94 comic in September.

The new series finally resolves the 1998 cliffhanger and brings back Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson.

Legendary writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Jim Towe team up to create a new season-style comic adventure.

New villains debut alongside Spider-Man’s classic foes, with covers by Nick Bradshaw, Ron Lim, and John Tyler Christopher.

Spider-Man '94 is a new Marvel Comics series launching in September that will continue the Spider-Man: The Animated Series from its cliffhanger ending of 1998, in much the way X-Men '98 did. That Spider-Man episode, Chapter II: Farewell, Spider-Man, saw Peter Parker join Madam Web, travelling to find Mary Jane, stuck in a limbo dimension. And that's how it ended. Now, almost thirty years later, series writer J.M. DeMatteis, with art by Jim Towe, will tell that story of what happened next.

"After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane WATSON in tow! But what's this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe's debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man's greatest villains from the comics! Legendary Spider-Scribe J.M. DeMATTEIS and rising star artist JIM TOWE bring you the return you've all been waiting thirty years for! And you're never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history!

"The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore—it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation—and I'm delighted to be diving back into that universe, We're treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter—while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and Company established with the original show" says J M DeMatteis. And with covers by Nick Bradshaw, Ron Lim, and John Tyler Christopher.

