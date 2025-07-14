Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doug ramsey, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Marvel Reveals Full Details On Five X-Men: Age Of Revelation Series

Marvel Comics reveals full details on five X-Men: Age Of Revelation series, Amazing X-Men, Binary, Laura Kinney: Sabertooth, Longshots and World Of Revelation.

Article Summary Marvel unveils creative teams and story details for five X-Men: Age Of Revelation series launching in October.

The crossover introduces new titles: Amazing X-Men, Binary, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth, Longshots, and World of Revelation.

Set in a future where Doug Ramsey’s Revelation reshapes the world, rebellion brews among mutantkind.

Each series explores different corners of the Marvel Universe impacted by Revelation's rule and resistance.

Marvel has revealed creative teams and details for five of the new X-Men: Age Of Revelation comics for October, renaming and relaunching titles across Marvel's publishing schedule for the length of the crossover, and that they are series, not one-shots. With Amazing X-Men, Binary, Laura Kinney: Sabertooth, Longshots and World Of Revelation.

"The world is beholden to the will of REVELATION! Doug Ramsey commands Earth with his voice, creating the Revelation Territories, a new mutant utopia built on an insidious lie. Beneath the surface, rebellion brews and as a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. Welcome to the AGE OF REVELATION! The new launches include AMAZING X-MEN, a flagship X-title introducing the team of X-Men leading the resistance against Revelation; LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH, a new solo series that sees Laura Kinney take on the mantle of Sabretooth; BINARY, a cosmic series starring the power of the Phoenix; LONGSHOTS, a series following various characters trapped in a twisted competition by Mojo; and WORLD OF REVELATION, an anthology one-shot that explores AGE OF REVELATION's impact on the wider Marvel Universe, featuring the fate of the Fantastic Four, the end of the Young Avengers, and the gaze of Apocalypse."

AMAZING X-MEN #1

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Mahmud Asrar

HOPE THEY SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

X YEARS LATER, on the run after a deadly clash with Revelation's chief assassin, the shattered X-Men desperately gamble everything on one last mission. With help from an unexpected ally, they venture into the haunted ruins of Graymalkin. What they find there may change everything… if they survive. On Sale 10/8

BINARY #1

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Giada Belviso

THIS IS BINARY…AND THE UNIVERSE BURNS WITH HER!

X YEARS LATER, in the ashes of the old world, to survive she is reborn – a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself. With the universe crumbling, Binary returns to save what's left. But power this great always comes with a price… and the end of everything might begin with her. On Sale 10/8

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #1

Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Valentina Pinti

THE ALL-NEW SABRETOOTH!

X YEARS LATER, she's taken the name of once-bitter enemy Sabretooth – and fights beside Revelation himself. Why did Laura Kinney abandon her legacy? What secrets does she keep from the mutant world? When loyalty changes, blood means everything. On Sale 10/8

LONGSHOTS #1

Written by Gerry Duggan & Jonathan Hickman

Art by Alan Robinson

BUY THIS COMIC, OR ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE HEROES WILL DIE!

X YEARS LATER, and Mojo's got a new game for Wonder Man, Hellcat, Bishop, Rhino and Kraven to play. There are no rules. One survivor wins. The others die. Mojo promises you can vote for the winner with your dollars – but you probably can't. Mojo cannot promise that any of this is true or that you can even vote, as all decisions will be made by Mojo and Mojo alone, in his Mojo dojo, it's fame or fatality! On Sale 10/8

WORLD OF REVELATION #1

Written by Ryan North, Al Ewing & Steve Foxe

Art by Adam Szalowski, Jesus Merino & More

THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW IS GONE!

X YEARS LATER, what happened to the Fantastic Four? And what horrors plague the East Coast? How does the rest of the world survive the rise of Revelation? And far above, on Arakko, what does Apocalypse think of his heir's new empire? Discover the far-reaching impact of AGE OF REVELATION across the Marvel Universe. On Sale 10/8

