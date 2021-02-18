Marvel Sends Graphic Novels Back To Print Because Of WandaVision

Marvel Comics has been in receipt of plenty of sales based on the success of TV show Wandavision. And whether or not the following comic books have anything to do with Wandavision, they have sold out and are going back to a new printing from Marvel.

Vision: The Complete Collection, collecting the Vision-makes-a-suburban-home story, as well as the first appearance of Sparky the Vision dog, gets a "Special Thanks" credit for Tom King and Gabriel Walta Hernandez, and also happens to be the best comic book that Marvel has published since Unstable Molecules. Frankly, it's Marvel's Watchmen. And while it has very little to actually do with the TV show, the make-a-family aesthetic is very strong, with images being replicated across.

The other reprint is House Of M. The Brian Bendis and Olivier Coipel story that saw Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch recreating the world into one where mutants had greater power and her children, Billy and Tommy, were alive again, rather then just being figments of her mutant-powered imagination, before then wiping out the reality saying "no more mutants". Bendis and Coipel are also credited in the TV show. How much of this plays out in the final episodes of the show has been up for debate for some time. Still, it doesn't seem to have harmed sales.

Also getting bumps are The Saga Of Wanda & Vision, collecting the limited series in which the two play house, and have twins, Billy and Tommy. That volume replaced a previous collection that collected fewer issues but now sells for a lot more. The more recent Scarlet Witch collection featuring Agatha Harkness has also been blowing out of bookstores. But it's the West Coast Avengers: VisonQuest series by John Byrne that may be another to watch, featuring a government seizing and dissection of The Vision, and the revelation of Billy and Tommy's true nature, that may have the most relevance – though Byrne has yet to appear on the TV credits.