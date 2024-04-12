Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, jed mackay, Ryan Stegman

Marvel Spills More Details About The Relaunch Of X-Men For 2024

Marvel spills more details about the relaunch of X-Men #1 for 2024 with Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman for From The Ashes.

There was I thinking that we may be getting details on Storm, X-Factor or Wolverine today, as part of the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch, to follow previous announcements on Phoenix, X-Force and NYX. Maybe next week. Instead, we get details on X-Men #1, the new series by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman. And a new cover. As the team heads to Alaska.

"The fall of Krakoa will go down as one of the darkest chapters in mutant history, but Cyclops refuses to allow the X-Men to be victims. The first X-Man, mutantkind's ultimate leader, and arguably the most brilliant strategic mind in the entire Marvel Universe, Scott Summers steps up to guide his species towards a better future in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-MEN." "Announced last month, X-MEN will be the first of three flagship X-titles set in the upcoming From the Ashes era. No longer living under the protection of Krakoa, it's a dangerous time for mutants everywhere, and dangerous times call for radical action! Cyclops gathers a group of his most trusted and reliable mutant soldiers along with the brightest of the next generation to tackle the most prevalent threats to mutantkind, including an existential new enemy that rises out of the remains of ORCHIS. Prepare for a reckoning as this team handles explosive mutant-specific issues without restraint. Humanity can hate them all they want, as long as they fear them!"

Literally from the remains of Orchis, if a bit of Bleeding Cool speculation from recent Jad MacKay issues of Avengers is anything to go by.

"FROM THE ASHES! Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, and Juggernaut as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. "Taking on the X-Men is always a daunting prospect, but I'm extremely psyched to take this team of mutants back into the world with Ryan!" MacKay said. "When I first got into comics, drawing X-Men was THE job you wanted as an artist," Stegman added. "To have the opportunity now is mind-blowing." "With three flagship titles and a host of additional satellite series, the upcoming From the Ashes era will present fans with a wide range of different approaches to the X-Men's mission statement. Gail Simone and David Marquez' Uncanny X-Men delivers globetrotting super hero adventures as the X-Men show the world all the good mutantkind can accomplish. Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero's Exceptional X-Men focuses on the trials and training young mutants need to undergo to survive in a world against them. Meanwhile, MacKay and Stegman's X-MEN sees mutantkind flex their strength and keep hope alive by any means necessary!

X-MEN #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 7/10

