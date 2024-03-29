Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Alaska, from the ashes, jed mackay

This Week's Avengers #12 by Jed MacKay Teases From The Ashes X-Men #1

This week's Avengers #12 by Jed MacKay and Francesco Mortarino is a tie-in with Fall Of X and notably MacKay will be writing the new X-Men.

This week's Avengers #12 by Jed MacKay and Francesco Mortarino is a tie-in with Fall Of X. It is notable that Jed MacKay will be writing the new X-Men monthly title in July. This is how his first X-Men comic has been teased, drawn by Ryan Stegman.

Seemingly with a new X-Men base. Well, in the preview for Avengers #12 which runs below, we see Tony Stark gathering the Avengers to strike against Orchis. And doing the best to explain why they haven't done so at this point.

And the attack begins, against a familiar looking structure.

An Orchis Sentinel factory in Alaska being smashed to the ground by the Avengers. Looking very similar to the new X-Men base – which also happens to be Alaska. It looks like, rather than waiting for Free Comic Book Day, the From The Ashes era of X-Men begins this Wednesday with Avengers #12. And that Cyclops' new team will be building their new life from the wreckage of the old.

And also that 3-D Man has been working for MODOK who is working for Orchis. If he will listen to him, that is.

Avengers #12 is published on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. X-Men #1 will be published in July.

X-MEN

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Ryan Stegman

On Sale 7/10

Krakoa is no more… but the X-Men fight on! From their new base in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper (formerly Oya), Magik and Juggernaut as they assemble against new forces, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species. Mutant business is their business.

AVENGERS #12

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240913

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Stuart Immonen

The FALL OF X comes for Earth's Mightiest heroes! The Avengers have hung in space over the Earth, a sword of Damocles over Orchis, for too long. But knowing they had only one chance to strike, they waited while Iron Man prepared. Now, on his signal, it is time, and the Avengers only know one way to strike: hard! Rated T+In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99

