Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: comicspro, Death Spiral, dylan brock, Queen In Black, Torment

Marvel Suggests The Death Of Dylan Brock At The Hands Of Torment

Marvel suggests that the Death Of Dylan Brock at the hands of Torment in Death Spiral is actually happening at ComicsPRO

Article Summary Marvel teases the possible death of Dylan Brock by Torment in the upcoming Venom #256 issue.

Death Spiral storyline spans both Amazing Spider-Man and Venom, building suspense for major character fates.

Creators hint that an important death will occur, urging readers and retailers to pay close attention.

The Death Spiral saga leads to a Body Count special and a deep dive into Torment’s chilling origins.

Marvel's David Gabriel has been dropping big news bombs at the ComicsPRO retailer event happening today in Glendale, California. And that includes the world of Venom, with Queen In Black and Death Spiral coming to stores imminently. You can follow along with ComicsPRO right now. And talking of what's going on in the Venom book, he told us all what Venom #256 would be bringing us, underlining a previously solicited cover and solicitation text. That maybe, just maybe, retailers might want to see this coming.

Venom #256 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

DEATH SPIRAL PART SIX! The serial killer Torment is following the path of the Death Spiral…and it's led straight to Dylan Brock! Now the son of Venom is alone, injured and on the run…and Venom's other child might be his only hope. But will Carnage choose to help Dylan…or kill him all over again? Because SOMEONE'S got to die…

He said "One thing I want to point out we've got Death Spiral happening in Amazing Spider-Man and Venom, a little crossover right now. We're not saying what's happening in this, but if you start reading Death Spiral, you know there's a character Tormemt who is killing people in the Marvel universe. This might be an important issue to see an important death in the Marvel universe. I said too much but Venom #256, there it is, and that's Torment and that's Eddie Brock's son. But that may or may not be the person who's gonna get killed."

I mean it will be published on April the 1st, so there is that. But if you are going to tease the death of Dylan Brock at a retailer event such as this, you are probably going to have to follow through… and FOC will be due shortly. And it is notable that Death Spiral ends, in the new Marvel May 2026 solicits and solicitations, with a Body Count special… will Dylan be part of that count? And what will that do to Eddie Brock or Venom ahead of the Queen In Black?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM:

DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by CAFU

COMPLETE DEATH SPIRAL VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA •VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ORIGIN OF TORMENT!

The scariest new villain in the Marvel Universe finally gets his story told! He's hunted Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and Eddie Brock, killing his way to their throats and wrapping his razor whip around them. What forged the deadliest serial killer since Cletus Kasady? Find out in this one shot that will define Torment's past and his future!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!