Marvel To Launch Namor The Sub Mariner For October 2022

As the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie gets closer, with Atlantis versus Wakanda, so Marvel Comics is to publish a new Namor The Sub Mariner series, from Christopher Cantwell and Pascual Ferry. But this series will be set a hundred years in the future, with Namor still very much alive, an Earth destroyed by Kree warfare, and no superheroes, just King Namor – of the entire world.

Namor #1

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Art by Pascual Ferry

Colours by Matt Hollingswortj

Lettered by Joe Caramagna

Edited by Emily Newcomen

A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the surface of the planet mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter NAMOR, who these many years on is no longer King of Atlantis…but ruler of the entire world.

On Twitter, Christopher Cantwell tweeted "This is a very, very special thing: I'm getting to do a Namor the Sub-Mariner comic. This is the first idea I ever blind pitched to Marvel and I'm thrilled that they said yes. The story takes place 100 years into the future on a mostly flooded Earth. Namor rules the world but in his twilight years he reflects on a mercurial life, how his friends were often also foes, and how so much of the world he knew—and railed against—has vanished. A seasoned, wiser Namor now sets out on a mission of aid and mercy—to save remaining humans on the surface. True to what I've done in the past, the supporting cast will surprise you, and pull from Marvel's deeper past chapters. I love Bill Everett's creation SO much, and of course he goes hand in hand with Carl Burgos' creation I also hold dear… the Human Torch… So in a way, NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES builds upon the first war of Marvel heroes in the Golden Age… and answers it with a rematch perched at the end of humankind itself. This book is basically my love letter to Marvel Comics itself. I drew from Everett, Burgos, Byrne, and even Morrison's 1 2 3 4. And @PasqualFerry is giving you a take on an unrecognizable future brimming with echoes and ghosts of yesterday that is breathtaking. More soon, and I hope you love this book as much as I've loved writing it!"

Namor The Sub Mariner #1 is out on the 12th of October.