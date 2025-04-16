Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Marvel Ultimate Universe Solicits For June 2025 With The Scarlet Witch

Marvel's Ultimate Universe solicits for June 2025 with the Ultimate Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver

Article Summary Explore new Ultimate Universe stories with Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver's debut in Ultimates #14.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2 pits Miles Morales against Black Panther in an intense clash.

Ultimate Black Panther faces betrayal from the Vodu-Khan, uncovering vibranium secrets.

Ultimate X-Men track down Armor, challenging the Church of the Children of the Atom.

Marvel Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations for the Ultimate Universe are up. With Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2, Ultimate Black Panther #18, Ultimates #14, Ultimate Spider-Man #19, Ultimate Wolverine #6, and Ultimate X-Men #17. With the Maker's return just a few months away, we have the debut of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in Ultimates #14. And the first Ultimate event in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, as Miles Morales leads the Ultimates team to the mysterious land of Wakanda.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 7/9

MILES AND THE ULTIMATES VS. BLACK PANTHER! Miles Morales teams up with fan-favorite Ultimates team members Giant-Man and the Wasp! But Black Panther doesn't want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 7/16

BETRAYED BY THE VODU-KHAN?! Despite their promises and prophecies, the Vodu-Khan have positioned themselves against Black Panther and alongside his enemy! What secrets of vibranium have the Vodu-Khan kept all this time? Without vibranium and without their counsel, how will T'Challa defend against mystic mayhem?

ULTIMATES #14

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 7/30

THE ULTIMATE SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER! The Ultimates' next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club's strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 7/23

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the Sinister Six destroy New York before they destroy each other?!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 7/2

…IN LIMBO? Has the Opposition finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will Colossus, Magik and Omega Red go to keep their prized weapon? Don't miss Ultimate Magik revealing the depth of her power!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #17

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 7/16

OPERATION: RESCUE ARMOR! Hisako has been missing, but Nico's undercover sleuthing finally tracks her down! But the Church of the Children of the Atom aren't going to give up Armor without a fight… What dangers await our X-Men in the Astral Plane?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!