Marvel Unlimited Publication Delay Drops From Six To Three Months

Both Kodansha and Archie Comics are releasing comic books for all-you-can-eat streaming services on the same day they publish them for sale, print or physically. Marvel Comics hasn't quite done that but it has come closer. Bleeding Cool has repeatedly reported on Marvel's reduction of the gap between initial publication and making the title available for no additional cost, to Marvel Unlimited subscribers. And now, starting today, Marvel Unlimited subscribers will switch from a six-month delay to a three-month delay. That now includes over 28,000 Marvel Comics titles, growing every week.

The first new updates under this policy will see readers not skip a beat when the schedules were delayed by shutdown, and will include the Age of Khonshu in Jason Aaron and Javier Garron's Avengers; Venom Beyond in Donny Cates' Venom, Al Ewing and Joe Bennett's Immortal Hulk; Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Yu's X-Men, Al Ewing and Juann Cabal's Guardians Of The Galaxy and the summer event, Empyre from Al Ewing, Dan Slott, and Valerio Schiti.

"Since the beginning of the year, we've seen our stories read tens of millions of times on Marvel Unlimited, and we've seen a rising number of fans now looking to dive into more of their favorite stories featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the X-Men, and more," said Jessica Malloy, VP of Marketing, Marvel New Media. "This expansion for Marvel Unlimited delivers exactly that: fans can now read more of their favourite comics sooner! No other service can provide this kind of value and access to so many Marvel comics in one place. We're thrilled to now be able to offer even more to readers."

"Marvel Unlimited has been one of our top-performing digital offerings for Marvel fans – especially now as we all continue to spend more time at home," said Shane Rahmani, SVP and General Manager, Marvel New Media. "This is one additional way Marvel Unlimited can provide a one-of-a-kind connection to the Marvel Universe, and we look forward to continue bringing fresh and exciting content on the service to new and loyal fans alike."

As well as all this, new and existing subscribers will also be eligible to earn double Marvel Insider points – for their subscription, up to 6,000.