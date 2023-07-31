Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: kris anka, kyle starks, peacemaker, snowflake

Marvel Won't, So DC Introduces A Superhero Called Snowflake (Almost)

At the beginning of 2020, Marvel Comics announced they were to publish a new superhero comic New Warriors, starring Snowflake and Safespace.

At the beginning of 2020, Marvel Comics announced they were to publish a new version of the New Warriors comic written by satirical comedy writer Daniel Kibblesmith and previewed in the comic book Outlawed. The new series was to have had members of the classic New Warriors mentor a team of new New Warriors, including Snowflake, Safespace, B-Negative, Screentime and Trailblazer. This was widely mocked by folks who didn't see it as a parody comic book in nature.It was then picked up by right-wing media as a terrible thing that Marvel was doing, exacerbated by a million-watched episode of The Joe Rogan Experience TV show in a section labelled 'Joe Rogan Learns About the Most SJW Comic Book Ever Made' and then picked up by the rest of the media covering this reaction as a backlash.

New Warriors #1 was meant to be published by Marvel Comics on the 15th of April, 2020. But then a certain pandemic and lockdown happened, and the comic wasn't published, along with many others. And while most were eventually republished or resolicited, New Warriors never was. The online reaction was considered the reason for this, even as one very Conservative retailer who anticipated the outrage committed to ordering 500 copies of the comic if Marvel published it. But they did not.

Well, waste not, want not. Tomorrow, DC Comics will publish Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, which will also introduce a new superhero called Snowflake. Though possibly with a different origin.

Okay, okay, it's Snowflame. But it's close. Will it have a similar reaction? Or will people get the joke this time? Any chance of another mention by Joe Rogan?

Probably not. Peacekeeper Tries Hard #4 is published tomorrow by DC Comics.

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD #4 (OF 6) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh (CA) Kris Anka

FEATURING DEATHSTROKE! WELL…KINDA! Things go from bad to worse when Peacemaker, with the help of some Golden Age superheroes, infiltrates General Immortus's secret island base–but ends up captured by a drug smuggler with a penchant for his own goods. Bullets, powder, and punches fly, and Peacemaker's geriatric squad have victory in sight. But first…they'll have to get through Deathstroke! Well…kinda… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

