How To Read Comics The Marvel Way, Off The Missing In Action MIA List

Last year, Marvel Comics was planning to publish a comic book series, How To Read Comics The Marvel Way by Christopher Hastings and Scott Koblish, looking at the actual storytelling abilities of comic books and appealing to people who don't read comics, or have grown up not knowing how. Then, one year ago, pandemic and shutdown hit, and comic book scheduled hit the pavement. Since then, a number of series have been rescheduled, but some have remained stubbornly absent, including How To Read Comics The Marvel Way. Bleeding Cool has kept a Marvel Missing In Action MIA list noting the return or the official cancellation of a number of series.

Well, Marvel Comics has now added a collection of all four unpublished issues, and more, to a new Amazon listing for November. The four issues of the guide will also include Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur #1, Spidey #1 and Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man #1.

Presenting a universal gateway into the House of Ideas! You know you've experienced it before, True Believer: you loan your friend a comic book, only to have it returned unfinished. "I tried to read it," they say, "but I just got lost." What went wrong? Comics can be like a foreign language – if you don't learn them young, you might need extra help to catch on. Other clever cartoonists and scribes have shared their theories on the grammar of comics…but it's never been done in the Mighty Marvel Manner before! So get ready, because Mysterio has trapped Spider-Man inside a comic book – and Spidey's going to help you navigate through the gutters, balloons, panels, pencils and more! Follow along as Spidey figures out how to escape and save the day! Collecting: HOW TO READ COMICS THE MARVEL WAY (2020) 1-4, MS. MARVEL (2014) 1, ULTIMATE COMICS SPIDER-MAN (2011) 1, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2016) 1, SPIDEY (2016) 1

Will Marvel publish all four issues, go digital seriualisation or go straight to trade? I don't know yet, but here's how the Marvel MIA Missing In Action List is looking now that we can take How To Read Comics The Marvel Way off of it.

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man

Darkhold Alpha

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Gwen Stacy

Nebula

New Warriors

Dark Ages