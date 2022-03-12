Marvels #9 Preview: Weaponized Nostalgia

The Avengers find themselves doing the time warp in this preview of Marvels #9, in stores on Wednesday. It's about time someone created a canon reason for all the pandering to aging readers looking to recapture their lost youth. Check out the preview below.

Marvels #9

by Kurt Busiek & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Alex Ross

Years ago, the war in Siancong ended, in a shattering, emotionally wrenching disaster few remember. And today, all the secrets buried from then have come alive to menace the present. What drew the Marvels to Siancong? What drove them out? And what was behind it all? The Avengers, Lady Lotus and more star in the earth-shaking climax of a conflict that never truly died – one that sends the present-day story barreling toward its fateful climax.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609594000911

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609594000921 – THE MARVELS 9 ANDREWS VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.