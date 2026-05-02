Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aniplex, French Bread, Melty Blood: Twi Lumina, Type-Moon

Aniplex Announces Melty Blood: Twi Lumina For Early 2027

Melty Blood: Twi Lumina was announced at EVO Japan, serving as a revised version of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, coming in early 2027

Article Summary Aniplex unveiled Melty Blood: Twi Lumina at EVO Japan, confirming an early 2027 release window for the fighter.

Type-Moon and French-Bread return with a revised 2D fighting game building on 2021’s Melty Blood: Type Lumina.

Aniplex says Twi Lumina will add refined battle mechanics, new characters, and broader gameplay improvements.

The teaser confirms a new story by Kinoko Nasu, while the full scope of this Melty Blood update remains unclear.

Aniplex made a brand-new video game announcement at EVO Japan today, as they revealed Melty Blood: Twi Lumina for the first time. The game is a 2D fighter from developers Type-Moon and French-Bread, serving as the fourth game in the franchise, which was technically already released under the name Melty Blood: Type Lumina in 2021. This will be a revision of that game that will include refined battle mechanics, new characters, and more improvements from the original. But to what extent is really unclear, as they have done this in the past with previous titles in the franchise; some felt like an overhaul, while others were basically a re-release with minor changes. You can check out the teaser trailer above as we now wait ot learn more about its launch, as they're aiming for early 2027.

Melty Blood: Twi Lumina is Coming To PC and Modern Consoles in 2027

Melty Blood: Twi Lumina is a 2D fighting game series from Type-Moon set in the world of the fantasy visual novel Tsukihime. Melty Blood was first released on PC in 2002, with subsequent games in the franchise published for arcades, PlayStation, and Steam. Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina is an updated version of Melty Blood: Type Lumina, released in 2021, which featured a story written by Kinoko Nasu of Type-Moon, new character designs by Takashi Takeuchi, and took place in the world of Tsukihime: a piece of blue glass moon. Players can look forward to combat featuring an upgraded battle system with new characters, a new story by Kinoko Nasu, and 2D character battle animations.

About Melty Blood: Type Lumina

The curtain rises once more on dramatic battles played out with familiar characters from Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. In addition to the systems inherited from the Melty Blood series, it has new systems, such as Moon Skill, that unleash powerful techniques with simple inputs. We have pursued a battle system that allows you to enjoy intense battles with simple controls, which can be enjoyed not only by experienced players but also by beginners who will touch Melty Blood for the first time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!