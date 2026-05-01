Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Teddy Swims, White Claw

White Claw Partners With Teddy Swims For New Promo & Contest

White Claw has partnered up with Teddy Swims for an all-new promotional campaign with a new contest that will bring the party everywhere

Article Summary White Claw teams with Teddy Swims for a new summer campaign built around music, friendship, and shared moments.

The White Claw promo says it’s not where you are, but who you’re with, bringing the party vibe anywhere.

Select White Claw cases unlock a sweepstakes for concert tickets for life and a chance to see Teddy Swims live.

Fans can also enter for an intimate White Claw Sessions performance in the Hamptons hosted by Teddy Swims.

White Claw has launched a brand new promo campaign featuring singer and songwriter Teddy Swims, as they look to bring the party to you wherever you may be. The focus of the campaign is that it doesn't matter where you live, it's not where you're at, but who you are with. (With, you know, some convenient product placement.) It's a fine campaign that doesn't go too over the top as a lot of others would for adult seltzer water, but the big selling point for this one is the contest attached to it.

Certain cases of WHite Claw will have info on a new sweepstakes where two fans can score a lifetime supply of concert tickets for them and their friends, including the opportunity to see Teddy live this summer as part of an expenses-paid trip. They're also giving away a chance to be a part of an intimate White Claw Sessions performance in the Hamptons, hosted by Teddy, to "celebrate music, friendship, and shared memories." We have a couple of quotes about the partnership below, as you can learn more about the contest on their website.

White Claw and Teddy Swims Wanna Celebrate Music All Summer Long

"The most powerful thing about music is its ability to bring friends together," said Teddy Swims. "I've been lucky to share my journey with my closest friends, on stage, and in life. Whether it's through music or just spending time together, those moments mean everything, and that's what makes this partnership with White Claw so special."

"Our research shows that people are craving connection, but we're not always prioritizing time together, and that's impacting how we feel every day," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing at White Claw. "Music has the power to change that. It's the most exciting reason to get out, get together, and share something real. Through our partnership with Teddy Swims, we're creating more opportunities all year for fans to share a couple of Claws — because time with friends isn't just good fun, it's good for you."

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