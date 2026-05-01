Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Bahamut, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, dungeons and dragons, fcbd, free comic book day, Mordenkainen, spoilers

Free Comic Book Day: Mordenkainen Gets A Dungeons & Dragons Series?

Free Comic Book Day: Mordenkainen gets a Dungeons & Dragons comic book series of his own in 2026? Spoilers...

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Magefall by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Alessandro Miracolo is the lead Dungeons & Dragons story in tomorrow's He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe/Dungeons & Dragons Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day title, free in all comic book stores tomorrow, along with forty-eight free titles across the comic book industry, with events being held across the world. And we are getting a glimpse at what some of them might mean. As Mordenkainen gets the focus of the story…

One of the more iconic wizards in Dungeons & Dragons from the World of Greyhawk campaign setting was created by D&D co-creator Gary Gygax as one of his own player characters shortly after the Greyhawk campaign began in the early 1970s. A powerful human archmage from Oerth, he was born around 509 CY, though he often appears younger thanks to magic. Founder and leader of the Circle of Eight, dedicated to preserving the "Balance", the philosophical idea that good, evil, law, and chaos must remain in equilibrium. Mordenkainen sees himself as a key agent of the cosmic balance, intervening in events not out of pure heroism or villainy, but to prevent any single force (good or evil) from gaining too much dominance. Call him Chaotic Neutral… but not everyone would agree.

Mordenkainen is prophesied as responsible for the end of all things, a message passed on from Radiant Zael, Grandmaster of Flowers, from the god Bahamut, the Platinum Dragon, of justice, protection, honour, nobility, and enlightened mercy and introduced in the 1970s Greyhawk supplement. So you know, his word has impact.

And if Mordenkainen won't play along, maybe he'll be ejected from the game?

It's unlikely. Nothing else has so far. So as he jumps from one art style to another, to reflect his changing status, it looks like Dark Horse Comics isn't done with him. As Mordenkainen is getting his own series in 2026, it seems, presumably, also from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Alessandro Miracolo…

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe / Dungeons & Dragons #1 is published tomorrow by Dark Horse Comics.

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe / Dungeons & Dragons #1 Dark Horse Comics

Comic Script by: Tim Seeley, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Illustrated by: Andrew Krahnke, Alessandro Miracolo

You say, "Fantasy!" "Adventure!" "Free!" And we say, "Okay! Coming to a comic shop near you!" In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the mighty barbarian He-Man and the Heroic Warriors face-off against the alien warlord Hordak and his Evil Horde! In Dungeons & Dragons, journey to the land of Faerûn for a tale of spell slinging and sword swinging, featuring some of your favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters! Fantastic adventure awaits you in the Forgotten Realms!

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