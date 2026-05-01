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Free Comic Book Day: Mordenkainen Gets A Dungeons & Dragons Series?

Free Comic Book Day: Mordenkainen gets a Dungeons & Dragons comic book series of his own in 2026? Spoilers...

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Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Magefall by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Alessandro Miracolo is the lead Dungeons & Dragons story in tomorrow's He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe/Dungeons & Dragons Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day title, free in all comic book stores tomorrow, along with forty-eight free titles across the comic book industry, with events being held across the world. And we are getting a glimpse at what some of them might mean. As Mordenkainen gets the focus of the story…

Dungeons & Dragons (Spoilers)
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe/Dungeons & Dragons Comics Giveaway Day

One of the more iconic wizards in Dungeons & Dragons from the World of Greyhawk campaign setting was created by D&D co-creator Gary Gygax as one of his own player characters shortly after the Greyhawk campaign began in the early 1970s. A powerful human archmage from Oerth, he was born around 509 CY, though he often appears younger thanks to magic. Founder and leader of the Circle of Eight, dedicated to preserving the "Balance", the philosophical idea that good, evil, law, and chaos must remain in equilibrium. Mordenkainen sees himself as a key agent of the cosmic balance, intervening in events not out of pure heroism or villainy, but to prevent any single force (good or evil) from gaining too much dominance. Call him Chaotic Neutral… but not everyone would agree.

Dungeons & Dragons (Spoilers)
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe/Dungeons & Dragons Comics Giveaway Day

Mordenkainen is prophesied as responsible for the end of all things, a message passed on from Radiant Zael, Grandmaster of Flowers, from the god Bahamut, the Platinum Dragon, of justice, protection, honour, nobility, and enlightened mercy and introduced in the 1970s Greyhawk supplement. So you know, his word has impact.

Dungeons & Dragons (Spoilers)
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe/Dungeons & Dragons Comics Giveaway Day

And if Mordenkainen won't play along, maybe he'll be ejected from the game?

Dungeons & Dragons (Spoilers)
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe/Dungeons & Dragons Comics Giveaway Day

It's unlikely. Nothing else has so far. So as he jumps from one art style to another, to reflect his changing status, it looks like Dark Horse Comics isn't done with him. As Mordenkainen is getting his own series in 2026, it seems, presumably, also from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Alessandro Miracolo…

Dungeons & Dragons (Spoilers)
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe/Dungeons & Dragons Comics Giveaway Day

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe / Dungeons & Dragons #1 is published tomorrow by Dark Horse Comics.

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe / Dungeons & Dragons #1 Dark Horse Comics
Comic Script by: Tim Seeley, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing
Illustrated by: Andrew Krahnke, Alessandro Miracolo
You say, "Fantasy!" "Adventure!" "Free!" And we say, "Okay! Coming to a comic shop near you!" In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, the mighty barbarian He-Man and the Heroic Warriors face-off against the alien warlord Hordak and his Evil Horde! In Dungeons & Dragons, journey to the land of Faerûn for a tale of spell slinging and sword swinging, featuring some of your favorite Dungeons & Dragons characters! Fantastic adventure awaits you in the Forgotten Realms!

48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 Titles

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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