Posted in: Dead Or Alive, Games, KoeiTecmo, SNK, Team Ninja, The King Of Fighters, Video Games | Tagged: Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, he King of Fighters XIV

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round: Two KOF XIV Characters To Join Roster

In an epic fighting game crossover, two characters from The King of Fighters XIV will join the Dead or Alive 6 Last Round roster

Article Summary Dead or Alive 6 Last Round adds KOF XIV favorites Mai Shiranui and Kula Diamond as crossover DLC at launch.

Mai and Kula bring signature fighting styles to DOA, with updated movement and gameplay tweaks for the series.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round also launches with a five-outfit costume set and the enhanced Lost Paradise Oboro stage.

The definitive Dead or Alive 6 version includes 24 base fighters, select DLC characters, and upgraded modes and visuals.

Koei Tecmo, Team Ninja, and SNK have all come together for an epic crossover, as two characters from The King of Fighters XIV will be coming to the Dead or Alive 6 Last Round roster. The two characters will be Mai Shiranui and Kula Diamond, both of which will come with nearly their entire moveset and some interesting improvements to the way they move and operate that help them fit into the DOA universe. We have more details about their inclusion below, as they will be added to the game with the launch of the game on June 25, 2026.

Mai Shiranui and Kula Diamond Are Coming To Conquer DOA6

Initially released as collaboration DLC for Dead or Alive 6 in 2019, the alluring ninja Mai Shiranui and Ice Doll Kula Diamonds return in Dead or Alive 6 Last Round. Both characters will be released as DLC at the game's release alongside a costume set that includes five stylish outfits. Players can also look forward to bringing the fight to the newly enhanced Lost Parasise "Oboro" stage. Oboro is a new lighting system introduced to the Katana Engine, offering more realistic illumination created by natural ambient light and shadows. Free Oboro versions of other stages will be added to the game as they become available.

About Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round is the definitive version of Dead or Alive 6, which was originally released in 2019 and shipped over 900,000 copies worldwide. The game has been optimized for the latest hardware and includes the original 24 characters alongside five characters from the game's DLC lineup (Nyotengu, Phase 4, Momiji, Rachel, and Tamaki). In addition, popular characters such as Kasumi and Marie Rose will receive five costumes inspired by other Team NINJA titles. In the free-to-play Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Core Fighters edition, Marie Rose, Honoka, and NiCO will be available for use from launch. Photo Mode and online modes "DOA Quest" and "DOA Central" will also be playable.

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