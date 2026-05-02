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The Punisher, SNL UK, Good Omens 3 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: CM Punk, The Boys, Spider-Noir, Good Omens 3, The Punisher, SNL UK, Invincible, Daredevil: Born Again & more!

Article Summary The Punisher: One Last Kill leads today’s TV roundup, with the new Disney+ May 2026 trailer teasing Frank Castle’s return.

Good Omens 3 and Spider-Noir get major Prime Video trailer spotlights, while Daredevil: Born Again teases more villains.

SNL UK taps Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa, as Invincible, The Boys, and CM Punk also make big headlines.

Fire Country, Matlock, NCIS, Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, and CNN commentary round out a packed Daily Dispatch lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fire Country, Matlock, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: Origins, CM Punk, The Boys, Spider-Noir, Good Omens 3, The Punisher: One Last Kill, SNL UK, CNN: MocklerJennings, Invincible, Daredevil: Born Again, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 2nd, 2026:

Fire Country, Matlock, NCIS: Sydney & Origins Getting Reduced Seasons?

CM Punk Accused Of Shoving Fan In Second WrestleMania Weekend Run-In

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes and Ricky Saints Together Again

The Boys Showrunner Kripke on Firecracker/Homelander Reflecting Trump

Spider-Noir Gets Special Spotlight in Prime Video's May 2026 Trailer

Good Omens 3: Prime Video Spotlights Finale in New May 2026 Trailer

Boston Blue S01E17: "L'dor Vador" Preview: A Familiar Face Returns

Fire Country S04E17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins" Preview: Risky Rescue

The Punisher: One Last Kill Previewed in New Disney+ May 2026 Trailer

SNL UK Taps Hannah Waddingham, Ncuti Gatwa to Host Final 2 Shows

Sheriff Country S01E17: "The Hunting Party" Look: Accident or Murder?

CNN: Watch Adam Mockler Break F-Bomb-Dropping Scott Jennings (VIDEO)

Invincible "Confirms" Seth Rogen Recorded S05 Before The Boys Episode

Tracker/Ackles, Cyborg Superman, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Teases Multiple Villains for Season 3

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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