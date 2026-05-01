Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: 007, 007 First Light, james bond

Razer Unveils New Interactive Partnership With 007 First Light

Razer will be working with IO Interactive to bring 007 First Light players the most interactive experience they can get with their products

Article Summary Razer partners with IO Interactive to enhance 007 First Light with immersive haptics and reactive RGB effects.

Razer Sensa HD Haptics adds 80+ effects for stealth, combat, chases, and takedowns across supported gear.

Razer Chroma RGB brings 80+ lighting effects that react to mission states, alerts, and on-screen tension.

Razer also supports 007 First Light on the go with PC Remote Play and the Kishi V3 Pro XL controller.

Razer has revealed a new partnership with IO Interactive to give players a different kind of experience for 007 First Light. If you happen to be playing the game on or with one of Razer's current products, you'll be able to take things to the next level with over 80 curated effects, built specifically for the new James Bond action adventure game. That includes having special haptics in their Freyja HD haptic gaming cushion that are designed to make you feel like you're in the field. We have more info from Razer's team here about everything they'll be adding to their gear ahead of the game's launch on May 27, 2026.

Razer Brings The World Of 007 First Light To Life In Several Ways

007 First Light invites players to experience Bond's ascent inside MI6, where situational awareness, timing, and decisive action are crucial. IO Interactive's systems‑driven gameplay rewards reading the room, managing risk, and executing under pressure. The partnership with Razer focuses on translating those high‑stakes moments into a richer sensory layer that supports gameplay rather than distracting from it. On PC, Razer Sensa HD Haptics can deliver over 80 curated haptic effects precisely tuned for 007 First Light's stealth sequences and combat. This includes firing a pistol, pulling off a quiet takedown, pushing a vehicle to its limits during a chase, and more. Each feedback follows the rhythm and intensity of each action, helping players feel changes in danger and pressure as situations escalate.

At the same time, Razer Chroma RGB can unlock over 80 reactive lighting effects that respond in real time to mission states, alerts, and environmental changes across Chroma-enabled setups, allowing shifts in tension and danger to flow beyond the screen. These integrations are experienced across select Razer peripherals chosen to showcase how haptics and lighting complement the game's pacing and atmosphere. Razer Sensa HD Haptics comes to life through devices such as the Razer Kraken V4 Pro headset, Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller, and Razer Freyja HD haptic gaming cushion, reinforcing impact and escalation during critical encounters.

Razer Chroma RGB extends Bond's world visually across devices, including the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Razer Cobra HyperSpeed mice, the Razer Firefly V2 Pro mouse mat, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% keyboard, the Razer Kraken V4 headset, and the Razer Blade 16 (2026), heightening atmosphere without pulling focus away from play. For players who want to stay connected to the mission away from their primary setup, Razer PC Remote Play enables 007 First Light to be streamed to mobile displays, with the Razer Kishi V3 Pro XL providing console‑style control on the go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!