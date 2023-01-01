Marvel's Planet Of The Apes by David F Walker & Dave Wachter in 2023

Marvel Comics announced their creative team for the upcoming Planet Of The Apes comic book series launching in April as David F Walker and Dave Wachter. The ad for which appears in next week's Marvel Comcis titles, thus, with a cover by Salvador Larocca. While April will also see the omnibus collection Planet of the Apes Adventures: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus, collecting all 11 issues of the original Marvel comic book series Adventures on the Planets of the Apes from 1975, which adapted the first two Planet of the Apes and Beneath the Planet of the Apes movies for the first time, by Doug Moench, George Tuska and Alfredo Alcala.

David F. Walker's comic work includes Shaft, Luke Cage, Occupy Avengers, Power Man and Iron Fist, Nighthawk, Fury, Secret Wars: Battleworld, Cyborg, The Army of Dr. Moreau, Number 13, Bitter Root, Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History, The Life Of Frederick Douglass and has previously written the Apes for the Dark Horse/Boom series, Tarzan on the Planet of the Apes. He also produced the blaxploitation documentary Macked, Hammered, Slaughtered, and Shafted, wrote teh resource guide BadAzz MoFo and co-authored Reflections on Blaxploitation: Actors and Directors Speak and wrote Becoming Black: Personal Ramblings on Racial Identification, Racism and Popular Culture. Walker is an adjunct professor at Portland State University and has taught documentary filmmaking, writing for comics, and film criticism to youth through the Pacific Northwest College of Art, Northwest Film Center, Documentary Northwest, and Project Youth Doc.

Artist and writer, Dave Wachter worked on the Eisner and Harvey-nominated web-comic The Guns of Shadow Valley, as well as drawing comics such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Iron Fist, Godzilla, Star Wars, Night Of 1000 Wolves and Breath Of Bones. Marvel Comics will alsom be running Planet Of The Apes variant covers across their February comic book line, ahead of the launch in April.

The simian sci-fi staple, in the mighty Marvel manner! Relive the classic films Planet of the Apes and Beneath the Planet of the Apes as Marvel's 1970s color comic adaptations are collected in one action-packed volume! When a crew of astronauts crash-lands on a strange and desolate world, they discover a society of apes with heightened intelligence and speech! And here, a race of mute humans are their slaves! Can the mission's leader, Taylor, fight his way free and hold onto his humanity? What is the shocking secret of this Planet of the Apes? And what unfathomable danger lies beneath the surface? Find out when a second spaceship makes its way to this uncanny world and another astronaut faces a battle for survival, with the fate of the entire planet at stake! COLLECTING: Adventures on the Planet of the Apes (1975) 1-11