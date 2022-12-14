Marvel's Spider-Man Steals, Then Burns Manga (SpiderSpoilers)

As ICV2 reports, for the second month in a row, there are nine volumes of the manga Chainsaw Man on the chart of the top 20 Adult graphic novels in the bookstore channel, based on NPD BookScan data for November 2022. The chart itself is all manga, save for Lore Olympus which is a bit manga-ish.

CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 1 CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 2 SHUNA'S JOURNEY CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 3 DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA VOL. 1 CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 4 LORE OLYMPUS: VOLUME THREE HC DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA VOL. 2 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 32 CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 5 CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 9 CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 7 MY HERO ACADEMIA VOL. 1 JUJUTSU KAISEN VOL. 1 CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 10 SPY X FAMILY VOL. 8 JUJUTSU KAISEN VOL. 0 CHAINSAW MAN VOL. 11 ONE-PUNCH MAN VOL. 24 KAIJU NO. 8 VOL. 4

And nothing for a superhero comic, or a traditionally published American comic book collection. Individually, per month, comics often sell more than manga in the US, but not in bookstores, not outside of the comic shop. So, of course, this means war. And in today's Amazing Spider-Man, it means taking it to the streets. And a newsstand that stocks manga on the streets of New York, turned into a monster by the Dark Web Inferno, and attacking Spider-Man. No subtext there, then.

With Ramen Ninja Vol 17, a Naruto reference there. And Spider-Man first stealing that manga.

…before setting fire to it in an attempt to ward off a possessed Venom by making the very Christmas trees scream.

Well, that volume looks thick enough to keep burning for some time. Unlike Amazing Spider-Man #15 which would probably last a few seconds at that heat… gotta say though, that Ed McGuinness does draw a very cool looking Spidey.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220763

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Ed McGuinness (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM! 'NUFF SAID?

What is Chasm's plan, and why is Venom helping him?

Rated T In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99