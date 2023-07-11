Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: bucky barnes, Collin Kelly, Geraldo Borges, Jackson Lanzing, thunderbolts

Marvel's Thunderbolts San Diego Comic-Con Reveal Includes Shang-Chi

Marvel's Jackson Lanzing shared SDCC news about Thunderbolts in December with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Bucky Barnes.

Marvel writer Jackson Lanzing shared the news about the new Thunderbolts Marvel project launching in December, with Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Bucky Barnes leading the team, which includes Black Widow, Sharon Carter, White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S.Agent and Shang-Chi.

Written with Collin Kelly and drawn by Geraldo Borges, Lanzing tweeted "It can finally be told. Bucky Barnes is done playing games. This December, he directs the full weight of Marvel's espionage heroes towards a single goal: The complete and total annihilation of the Red Skull. This book is a *very* different beast from SENTINEL OF LIBERTY, while also acting as a direct extension of our run on CAPTAIN AMERICA. In form and function, it's also a chance for us to do something really exciting – a single strike in four ops, with different teams each issue. This book also sees the debut of our *pretty different* take on the Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine – who, like Emma Frost before her, pretty quickly became one of my favorite characters to write. Wait until you learn her secret. It's a doozy. Like many of you, @cpkelly and I have been mourning SENTINEL OF LIBERTY the past few months. But at the same time, we've been using every complicated emotion to build this new epic espionage action story. We'll miss Steve… … but we're taking *everyone else*. Shang-Chi was on our list from moment one – primarily because he's one of Marvel's oldest spy-fi heroes. People often forget that MASTER OF KUNG-FU was a hard-boiled spy thriller… … so we really jumped at the chance to re-activate that part of Shang-Chi's character. We're actually kind of flipping the script on this traditional thematic. This is a book about the power of being a renegade – about the good that can come from no longer seeking the approval of anyone or anything but your own moral compass."

Thunderbolts will be a new team led by Bucky Barbnes and spinning out of the most recent Captain America runs to "kick off a revolution in the Marvel Universe" and "that follows Bucky Barnes in his thrilling new role as the Revolution. With the demise of the Outer Circle, Bucky is the last person alive who holds the power of a century of dark secrets. Now, he'll use that knowledge to embark on a bold quest to take down Marvel's greatest threats and he'll call upon some of the toughest, deadliest, and cunning players in the world to assist him."

"The new THUNDERBOLTS lineup includes Black Widow, Sharon Carter AKA Destroyer, White Widow, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and Shang-Chi. Allied together under the command of Bucky and the one and only Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, readers can expect high-stakes missions in each issue as this crew sets out to dish out long overdue justice throughout the Marvel Universe! " "Bucky Barnes, the Revolution, just inherited a mountain of covert intel and he has one objective: justice… like lightning! He's going after the establishment, the people no one else is willing or able to take down, and he'll do whatever it takes to win. Teaming with the mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra De Fontaine, Bucky assembles a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue high-profile targets like the Red Skull, Kingpin, and even Doctor Doom himself. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!" "Welcome to Operation: Worldstrike! The Hivemind is wildly excited to continue the saga we began with Carmen Carnero in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY—while also starting anew with a dangerous and unpredictable cast from across the Marvel Universe," Kelly and Lanzing said. "The call has gone out to all those who call the shadows their home; every spy, assassin, and renegade has a part to play in Bucky Barnes' all-encompassing and uncompromising hit on the singular, monstrous living symbol of fascism: the Red Skull. Alongside our old friend Geraldo Borges, we're taking this opportunity to tell a very different kind of team book. This is a whole new era for the Thunderbolts and it starts with a four-part espionage epic, an ever-shifting cast and a single overarching goal: to tear down a century of Nazi evil with justice like lightning." The comic will have its official cover reveal at San Diego Comic-Con. THUNDERBOLTS #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by GERALDO BORGES

Promo Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

On Sale December

