Captain America's Son Just Got A Nepo Baby Job In The Marvel Universe

Last year, Captain America split into two books at Marvel Comics. This year, the two books began a crossover event playing out since April.

The Punisher just got a whole reality to protect (even if Alex Alonso seems to consider this a death sentence) in the magical dimension of Weirdworld. And now it's time for Ian Rogers to follow suit. Last year, Captain America split into two books at Marvel Comics, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Carmen Carnero's Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty featuring Steve Rogers, and Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's Captain America: Symbol Of Truth. This year, the two books began a crossover event, tying into their various plots concerning Wakanda and The Outer Circle, called Cold War which has been playing out since April.

This saw Bucky Barnes, embedded in the Outer Circle in an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf, and it is suspected that Bucky kidnapped Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian Rogers, also known as Nomad, who had recently reappeared on the scene, back to Dimension Z when Steve first found him. And, as we saw in the last issue, Steve Rogers is rather committed to rescuing Ian once more.

A long time ago, while trapped in Dimension Z, Captain America rescued Leopold Zola, the infant son of Arnim Zola, and raised him under the name of Ian, evading Zola's forces for eleven years. After Captain America escaped Dimension Z, Ian is revealed to have survived and taken up a costume, calling himself Nomad,s as the defender of Dimension Z. He has recently returned to the Marvel Earth as part of the current Captain America storylines, but bow he has been taken by Bucky Barnes. And Steve is coming for him.

A few weeks ago, however, Bleeding Cool heard gossip that suggests that the journey may not go quite as well as they might have previously have wished. And that Ian Rogers will stay behind in Dimension Z as its new ruler, to rebuild Dimension Z and claim his birthright. As well as establishing diplomatic relations for future journeys from the Marvel Earth to Dimension Z…

