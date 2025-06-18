Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Marvel's Ultimate Solicits For September 2025 With Ultimate Hawkeye by Taboo and B Earl

Ultimate Hawkeye #1 is a new one-shot by Taboo and B. Earl, part of Marvel's Ultimate September 2025 solicits. As T'Challa ascends to gain new power in Ultimate Black Panther, the Sinister Six implodes in Ultimate Spider-Man, and Miles Morales takes on Magik, Colossus and Omega Red in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, the line's newly launched and first-ever event series. Plus, Ultimate Hawkeye, a breakout character from Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's blockbuster Ultimates series, strikes out on their own in a solo one-shot!

Ultimate Hawkeye #1 will be written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas and B. Earl, the writing duo behind acclaimed series like Daredevil & Echo and Werewolf by Night. Before being recruited to the Ultimates by Captain America, Charli Ramsey was a vigilante, defending their people from Roxxon's exploitation. Now, in an adventure that reveals more of Ultimate Hawkeye's history, the expert archer breaks away from the team to embark on a covert operation to thwart the Maker's plans, a mission that will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe!

"These are some trying times. We are living in an era of chaos and uncertainty, it's an honor to bring Good Medicine with this Ultimate Hawkeye one-shot!" Taboo said. "Getting a chance to write another book for Marvel is a way for me to channel my creativity and bring positivity and great action-packed storytelling to the world. And this book will be dedicated to my Indigenous relative Jeffrey Veregge."

"The Ultimates line has always been a favorite since it gives an opportunity for new readers to join the Marvel journey and discover characters they might not otherwise have found," B. Earl added. "In writing this fresh take on Hawkeye, I'm personally excited to explore a super hero who has the potential to be drawn into the dark while struggling to stay in the light. With this new story we've got one hell of a ride filled with action, adventure, betrayal, and mystery…and of course some brand new characters who'll join the party!"

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE #1

Written by TABOO, B. EARL & DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI & MORE

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS THE MAKER!

Spinning out of The Ultimates, breakout hit character Hawkeye goes on a covert solo op that will have a massive impact on the future of the Ultimate Universe!

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 9/3

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #20

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

BAST INTERVENES! T'CHALLA ASCENDS?!

The prophecy advances…? And T'Challa must go on a spiritual journey to "come to his full power"!

On Sale 9/17

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #21

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE FINAL MEETING OF THE SINISTER SIX?

Blood boils over as these warring villains gather to destroy each other once and for all…or will they reunite against their common enemy, Spider-Man? On Sale 9/24

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #4 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

MILES MORALES IN THE EURASIAN REPUBLIC!

Miles continues his quest for Billie, even though the Maker's Council foils him at every step! What will happen when he runs into the Council's most ruthless rulers – Magik, Colossus and Omega Red? And what is the Council REALLY after with the Maker's card, anyway?! Don't miss the penultimate issue leading up to our climactic finale!

Cover by SARA PICHELLI On Sale 9/10

ULTIMATES #16

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by VON RANDAL

FROM THE SKIES TO THE STREETS – THE NEW ULTIMATES!

The Maker is only three months away and time is running out. But the Ultimates network is bigger than ever now that they're inspiring more and more people to join their cause! A can't-miss street-level adventure from the Ultimates' new recruits! Cover by DIKE RUAN On Sale 9/17

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #9

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

RAID ON THE SENTINEL FACTORY!

With Wolverine reunited with the Opposition, it's time to hit back at Colossus, Magik and Omega Red—and hit HARD! But the Opposition isn't prepared for the horrors that await them when they attack a factory secretly producing powerful android soldiers… On Sale 9/10

ULTIMATE X-MEN #19

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

SHADOWS OF THE KING AND THE ASTRAL PLANE!

Has Hisako been saved?! A climactic battle between Armor and Shadow King in the Astral Plane! But what secrets does Kageyama still hold? And what of the Children of the Atom's dependence on his power?

On Sale 9/3

