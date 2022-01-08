Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1 Preview: Indigenous Edition

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. In Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1, Marvel celebrates Indigenous characters and talent in the best way possible… the way that makes Marvel five bucks! Check out the preview below.
Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1
by Rebecca Roanhorse & Marvel Various & Jim Terry, cover by Kyle Charles
THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT! Year two of Marvel's Voices kicks off with a celebration of Indigenous characters and talent! Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of Rebecca Roanhorse's new ECHO series! Discover Snowguard's greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk! And many more reveals to come. New and established creators explore the wonders of the Marvel Universe – catch the next big wave here!
