Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1 Preview: Indigenous Edition

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. In Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1, Marvel celebrates Indigenous characters and talent in the best way possible… the way that makes Marvel five bucks! Check out the preview below.

Marvel's Voices: Heritage #1

by Rebecca Roanhorse & Marvel Various & Jim Terry, cover by Kyle Charles

THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT! Year two of Marvel's Voices kicks off with a celebration of Indigenous characters and talent! Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of Rebecca Roanhorse's new ECHO series! Discover Snowguard's greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk! And many more reveals to come. New and established creators explore the wonders of the Marvel Universe – catch the next big wave here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620299700111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960620299700117 – MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE 1 SIENKIEWICZ HIDDEN GEM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620299700118 – MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE 1 WOLF NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620299700119 – MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE 1 TERRY VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620299700120 – MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE 1 MACK VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620299700121 – MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE 1 RICHARDSON VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620299700122 – MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE 1 BONEY VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.