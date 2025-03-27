Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, uncanny x-men

Marvel's X-Men Plots From Late 2025 Revealed – XSpoilers Of Course

Marvel Comics' X-Men plots by Jed MacKay and Gail Simone for late 2025 revealed thanks to Amazon- #XSpoilers of course

Courtesy of Amazon… we have upcoming plots for the ongoing X-Men and Uncanny X-Men from Marvel Comics as part of their From The Ashes line. Includijng following up on Doug Ramsey's final scene of X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #4 from last summer. For X-Men Volume 3, written by Jed MacKay we learn that;

"Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as Revelation, has a mission: to carry on En Sabah Nur's great work. But in trying to create the great work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. Will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle? Plus: One year on from the fateful Hellfire Gala that changed everything — when a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces forever shattered the dream of a unified mutant nation — X-Men of all stripes come together in solidarity and celebration to mark the moment…and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands! COLLECTING: X-Men (2024) 19-22, TBA"

"TBA"… might that mean another Hellfire Gala special? Because there seems to be an alternative mutant party taking place in New Orleans… With Uncanny X-Men Volume 3 written by Gail Simone,

"When a brilliant but exploitative Hollywood director makes a surprise-hit horror film featuring a serial-killing mutant girl, there are protests at theaters around the country and a rise in anti-mutant violence in those same communities. But is it "just a movie," or is something much more insidious going on? Things are looking up when, for the first time in New Orleans history, the city declares a Mutant Appreciation Day festival and street fair, with all the music, food and fun the city is famous for. If the Hellfire Gala is filet mignon, this is corn dogs and lemonade. But are all mutants okay with this attempt at bridging the gap, or are sinister forces lurking behind the Tilt-A-Whirl? COLLECTING: Uncanny X-Men (2024) 17-21"

All to come in July to November 2024…

