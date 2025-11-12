Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: felicia hardy, mary jane watson, peter parker

Mary Jane, Peter Parker, Felicia Hardy & Venom This Week (Spoilers)

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson navigates acting gigs and a new Venom identity amid rising anti-symbiote sentiment.

Felicia Hardy seeks the Invisible Woman's help after being accused of murder, with Spider-Man missing.

Venom #251 reveals Mary Jane’s unique place within the symbiote and teases Venom’s upcoming transformation.

Major Marvel releases bring Mary Jane, Peter Parker, Felicia Hardy, and Venom into unexpected crossovers.

Today sees the publication of Fantastic Four #5 by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos and Venom #251 by Al Ewing and Paco Medina. Neither of which has Spider-Man in them, but his presence is felt in both. But… how does Felicia Hardy know that Spider-Man is in space again? Or is it just a lucky guess given the circumstances? I mean, if it's Wednesday, it must be another Secret War, right?

Or maybe he's been sent back to 1776.

She could have turned to Mary Jane Watson of course, but she has her own concerns. Like landing acting gigs based solely on her surname.

So while Mary Jane Watson lives out her life as Venom…

It's left to the Invisible Woman to help out the Black Cat. It's Spider-Man who is keeping them together.

No, the Human Torch never helps anything. And Mary Jane takes on yet another disguise to avoid the growing hatred of the symbioteness around town.

However, given that Venom, indeed Iron Venom, is significantly larger than Mary Jane, there has always been some debate regarding her exact location within the entire symbiote mass. Well, it turns out, not in the head bit.

But what is a hero? The Black Cat has saved New York before. But only because if she broke it, she bought it…

But sometimes it's all about the look.

Rick Jones and Toxin are giving us a Golden Age superhero…

Venom #251 by Al Ewing and Paco Medina

Maybe Venom could get a good look as well from the Silver Age? And you know what the next issue's cover is going to look like, right?

Fantastic Four #5 by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos, Venom #251 by Al Ewing and Paco Medina and 1776 #1 by J. Michael Straczynski, Ron Lim, and Sean Damien Hill are all published by Marvel Comics today. Venom #252 is out next month…

Fantastic Four #5 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos

GUEST-STARRING THE BLACK CAT! When Reed, Ben and Johnny leave on a fishing trip to the Negative Zone, Sue Storm and Alicia Masters are left to their own devices. And no sooner have the guys left, than Susan's number-one, absolute least-favorite person in NYC starts banging on the door of the Baxter Building. She's wanted for murder, she's being chased by the police and she's covered in blood: That's right – it's Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat! Despite all the evidence pointing to her, Felicia claims she's innocent – and she needs the Invisible Woman to prove it! Against her better judgment, Sue agrees to help and soon finds herself embroiled in both a murder mystery and a science mystery that may be impossible to solve…while Felicia Hardy's life hangs in the balance.

BREAK THE STREAK! Doc Ock is back – as Director of Operations for S.C.A.R.! And he's got the all-new Toxin in his sights! Luke Cage isn't happy – but will New York's Mayor choose to side with human law…or symbiote justice? Plus – MJ gets a new gig! Venom gets a new look! And the rollicking return of Blue Streak!

THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! Venom has a brand-new red-and-blue suit – and a brand new name to go with it! How will the people of New York react when they find out that the city's newest Spider-Man is the SYMBIOTE they love to loathe? Luke Cage and Otto Octavius are ready to debate the matter – with their fists! PLUS: A bonus tale of the origin of an even All-NEWER Venom! AND a celebratory flashback story by the team behind the classic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #252!

REVOLUTIONARY WARRIORS, ASSEMBLE! Calamity strikes when a mysterious force dares to tamper with the sacred threads of history. CAPTAIN AMERICA and his formidable squad of Marvel heroes leap into action! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States of America! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution, as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure a future that remains untarnished.

