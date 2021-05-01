Matthew Rosenberg, Elon Musk to Team-Up, Clean Flint's Water Supply?

Superstar comic book writer and arch-enemy of the United States Postal Service Matthew Rosenberg may be a massive star in the world of entertainment, but clearly, he's still, he's still Matty from the block. Rosenberg wants Elon Musk to clean up the water supply of beleaguered Flint, Michigan, and he took to Twitter on Saturday to pitch the Tesla founder ahead of his SNL hosting gig next week. Musk's hosting gig, that is. Rosenberg isn't scheduled to host SNL until the week after.

Hey @elonmusk, why don't you fix the water in Flint, Michigan? You'd be improving the lives of thousands and millions of people would really appreciate you for doing it. Seems like a win/win. — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) May 1, 2021

But Rosenberg doesn't expect even a man as rich and douchey as Elon Musk to take on a job this big on his own. Instead, Rosenberg offered to work with Musk, matching donations with the billionaire. Of course, Rosenberg wants the donations to be matched as a percentage of overall wealth, but it's the thought that counts.

And so it doesn't feel like I'm purely pressuring people to spend their money while I do nothing, I would match donations based on % of our net worth if you wanted. — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) May 1, 2021

It looks like Rosenberg is perfectly happy being the Robin to Elon Musk's Batman as long as it results in some good getting done. Perhaps Musk could adopt Rosenberg and Rosenberg could go to live at Musk's mansion as his young ward. Musk, unfortunately, has yet to respond to Rosenberg's generous offer. Instead, Musk is currently pitching Saturday Night Live skit ideas. Hopefully, Musk will not allow this excellent opportunity to slip down the drain and he decides to team up with Rosenberg after all. As always, Bleeding Cool will closely monitor the Twitter accounts of both men in hopes of discovering new opportunities for clickbai— er, we mean, to provide updates on this important story for our loyal readers.