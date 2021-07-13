Matthew Rosenberg Writes Task Force Z, DC vs. Vampires in October

This October, DC Comics has something really scary in store for fans. Yes, scarier than being Matthew Rosenberg's mail carrier. That's because Rosenberg will write (and co-write) two new series for DC: Task Force Z and DC vs. Vampires.

For Task Force Z, Rosenberg teams with artist Eddy Barrows for basically an undead version of Suicide Squad. From the DC press release:

On A-Day, hundreds of Gotham City's most dangerous and deranged criminals were left dead after an attack on Arkham Asylum and now, they're getting a second chance at life. A mysterious benefactor is bringing together a new Task Force and has recruited the only person who could lead them, someone who knows what it's like to come back from a brutal death: Red Hood. Now Jason Todd has to unravel the mystery surrounding this team of the recently deceased while leading a line-up of some of Gotham City's worst criminals who've ever lived: Bane. Man-Bat. The Arkham Knight. Sundowner. Mr. Bloom. TASK FORCE Z #1 features artwork by Eddy Barrows and inks by Eber Ferreira and will be on sale in comic book stores on Oct. 26, 2021. Cover by Eddy Barrows

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

Variant cover by Tyler Kirkham

1:25 Variant by Dan Mora

Retailer Team variant cover by Rodolfo Migliari

1:50 Arkham Knight Variant by Kyle Hotz

1:100 Mono-Chrome Variant by Kyle Hotz

$4.99 US (Card Stock)

On Sale Oct. 26, 2021

Now, you might be thinking, okay, one Matthew Rosenberg comic starring undead characters is great, but it's simply not enough. We need more. And first of all, we just want to say, learn to show some f**king gratitude, why don't you? But also, you're in luck because Rosenberg is teaming with co-writer James Tynion and artist Otto Schmidt for the 12-issue series DC vs. Vampires. From the press release:

In the tradition of DCEASED comes a new, terrifying story from the minds of James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg, and Otto Schmidt (Future State: Catwoman). DC VS. VAMPIRES, is a special, standalone twelve-issue maxiseries, that will pit the Justice League against a secret army of vampires, leaving our heroes unsure of who they can trust. Issue #1 of 12 of DC VS. VAMPIRES is on sale in comic book stores on Oct. 26, 2021. Cover by Otto Schmidt

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 12

Variant by Francesco Mattina

1:25 Ratio Variant by Jorge Molina

Retailer Team variant cover by Ejikure

$4.99 US (Both Covers Card Stock)

On Sale 10/26/21

For the sake of the various delivery persons who work in Matthew Rosenberg's neighborhood, we hope the work of writing two series at DC Comics will keep him very busy in the coming months, allowing them to slide under the radar with the occasional late package here and there. Phew! Check out the covers below.