Matthew Rosenberg Has Rekindled His Feud with the Post Office

The longest-running, most epic feud in the history of comics has once again reignited! What? No, not Marvel vs. DC Comics. No, no Alan Moore's beard vs. the astrally projected disembodied head of Grant Morrison. No, not Donny Cates vs. an empty can of hair mousse. We're talking way more epic than that: Matthew Rosenberg vs. America's array of delivery and courier services. Rosenberg has gone full Karen on both FedEx and USPS in the past, and it's USPS that has once again captured the ire of the superstar comic book writer.

Rosenberg first began the feud with FedEx in November of 2018 when he spent a week attempting to get the service to deliver a package to his fancy New York City apartment. Rosenberg used all of his Twitter clout to retaliate against the company, and he was finally able to receive the package in December. But in January of 2020, Rosenberg restarted the feud, this time with the United States Postal Service, for a similar matter of a delayed package. This time, Rosenberg directed Twitter followers to visit the Yelp page of his local post office.

And now, a little more than a year later, Matthew Rosenberg is at it again, tweeting yesterday:

Hey @USPSHelp @USPS, I'm not sure how I can get my package redelivered* if the website has a drop down menu where you MUST select redelivery type but there are 0 options to choose from. Help? pic.twitter.com/k73rZBmnwO — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) February 19, 2021

*redelivered implies that you made any attempt to deliver it, which you did not. — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) February 19, 2021

And then again today, Rosenberg wrote:

Hey @USPS / @USPSHelp while we're here, can you explain to me how a package I never got was both "delivered" to me and also "unclaimed" weeks later. pic.twitter.com/3ztk2VHYLZ — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) February 19, 2021

@USPSHelp Couldn't get the package redelivered because you listed it as "delivered" even though I never got it. Now you are returning it to sender without ever trying to deliver it? — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) February 19, 2021

Do you think all the post offices and Fed Ex and UPS locations in Matthew Rosenberg's area have a photo of him behind the counter warning employees to look out for him? As usual, Bleeding Cool wishes Matthew Rosenberg the best of luck in convincing the postal service to properly deliver, or redeliver, his package.