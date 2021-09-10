MCM Comic Con Issues Their Coronavirus Guidelines For 2021

MCM Comic Con has told Bleeding Cool about their coronavirus guidelines for their London and Birmingham comic conventions. They state that they will be following the latest government guidelines around vaccinations and social distancing, as well as individual venue rules for ExCeL London and the NEC Birmingham events, adding "the health and safety of everyone attending is our top priority. We will be working to ensure the following entry requirements are adhered to." Basically you need proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test or a positive PCR test. Here are the full details.

Everyone entering ExCeL London and NEC Birmingham will be required to provide either proof of full course of vaccination, proof of a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours. (lateral flow test is accepted) or proof of natural immunity, shown by a positive PCR test result for COVID-19, lasting 180 days after the date of the positive test and following completion of the self-isolation period.

Masks will be strongly encouraged and may be required in certain areas of the show at our discretion. Enhanced cleaning will be present at both events including hand sanitising stations. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain their personal hygiene.

The above policy is subject to change. We are committed to upholding the health and safety standard outlined in depth on our website and will continue to update these as we respond to the latest information.

Attendance and tickets will be limited so that we can ensure physical distancing, in line with our safety measures. We are working closely with the venue to determine how many people are permitted in the building each day and at a given time.

We strongly encourage attendees and visitors to continue wearing masks, especially when in enclosed or crowded spaces.

By checking everyone's COVID status prior to entrance to the venue, the chance of someone with COVID entering the building and therefore the possibility of transmission is significantly reduced. We strongly encourage attendees to continue wearing masks to further reduce infection risk and ensure a safe show for everybody, although wearing a mask is down to your personal choice and what you feel comfortable with.

Please remember that if you travel to the venue using public transport you will be required to wear a face covering.

We also reserve the right to require masks in certain areas of the show if needed or required by guests, such as the autographing area. Any such requirements will be announced closer to the event.

We will have enhanced cleaning throughout the show and plenty of hand sanitising stations available. It is the responsibility of everyone to maintain personal hygiene, including washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

MCM Comic Con is the longest-running comic convention in the UK and was bought out by Reed POP. MCM London runs from the 22nd to the 24th of October at the ExCel Centre, MCM Birmingham runs from the 2nd to the 3rd of October at the National Exhibition Centre.