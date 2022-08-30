Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3 Preview: Release the Kraken!

Loki releases the Kraken in this preview of Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3. Can the Mech Avengers put a stop to his plans? Check out the preview below.

Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #3

by Christos Gage & Paco Diaz, cover by EJ Su

It's monstrous mayhem when Loki unleashes the legendary Kraken upon the armored Avengers! And even if they manage to survive, the heroes still have to deal with Dr. Doom, Venom…and the monsterized version of one of Marvel's biggest and baddest villains! You won't believe the final-page reveal!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620330700311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620330700321 – MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS 3 R1CO VARIANT – $3.99 US

