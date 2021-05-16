Medieval Sexism in Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #3 [Preview]
Mordred the Evil isn't exactly going around trying to hide the fact that he's a dick. You don't call yourself "The Evil" if you're trying to make friends, after all. But who knew Mordred was a sexist too? Just watch as he declares that swords are weapons only for men in this preview of Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #3!
BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello
THE MIGHTY THOR VS. THE BLACK KNIGHT!
• Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT!
• He needs ELSA BLOODSTONE's help if he's going to stop an enemy's murderous hunt for the EBONY ARTIFACTS.
• But the EBONY CHALICE lies beyond this world in a wasteland of dangerous fantasies and predatory magic.
• Their battle in the present will reveal dangerous secrets of the past as THE MIGHTY THOR duels the first Black Knight at Camelot!
• The Chalice's power, like the Ebony Blade's, comes at a terrible cost…is Dane willing to pay it?!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99