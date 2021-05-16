Medieval Sexism in Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #3 [Preview]

Mordred the Evil isn't exactly going around trying to hide the fact that he's a dick. You don't call yourself "The Evil" if you're trying to make friends, after all. But who knew Mordred was a sexist too? Just watch as he declares that swords are weapons only for men in this preview of Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #3!

BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #3 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210581
MAR210582 – BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #3 (OF 5) DAVILA VAR – $3.99
(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Iban Coello
THE MIGHTY THOR VS. THE BLACK KNIGHT!
•  Dane Whitman wields the magical Ebony Blade as the BLACK KNIGHT!
•  He needs ELSA BLOODSTONE's help if he's going to stop an enemy's murderous hunt for the EBONY ARTIFACTS.
•  But the EBONY CHALICE lies beyond this world in a wasteland of dangerous fantasies and predatory magic.
•  Their battle in the present will reveal dangerous secrets of the past as THE MIGHTY THOR duels the first Black Knight at Camelot!
•  The Chalice's power, like the Ebony Blade's, comes at a terrible cost…is Dane willing to pay it?!
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-19
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.