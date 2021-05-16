Medieval Sexism in Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #3 [Preview]

Mordred the Evil isn't exactly going around trying to hide the fact that he's a dick. You don't call yourself "The Evil" if you're trying to make friends, after all. But who knew Mordred was a sexist too? Just watch as he declares that swords are weapons only for men in this preview of Black Knight Curse of the Ebony Blade #3!