Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Michael Dialynas, Skottie Young, Zawa

Michael Dialynas' Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast Has Creators Buzzing

When comic stores came back in 2020, Boom Studios turned James Tynion and Michael Dialynas’ Wynd into a single issue series.

As Bleeding Cool was the first to report, when comic stores came back online in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, publisher Boom Studios turned James Tynion and Michael Dialynas' Wynd from a graphic novel series into a single issue series. This decision gave comic book shops a new original series to get behind when every other publisher's output was limited to what had been announced months before. It worked out rather well for all involved, catapulting Boom and Tynion to new heights in the industry, setting sales records, and rapid sellouts, preparing the stage for further successes in 2020 and beyond.

Co-creator and artist Dialynas has been illustrating Wynd ever since… until now. Next month, Dialynas is launching his first solo creator-owned series – Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast. And from what I'm hearing, the series is quickly heating up, thanks to a big push from Boom including being featured on the cover of Diamond Previews which included a quote from his Wynd collaborator, Tynion, declaring, "Michael Dialynas is one of the most imaginative world-builders in comics, and it's a thrill to see him completely unleashed."

Tynion, who has continued to promote Zawa in his widely read Substack newsletter alongside his new Image series The Deviant, isn't the only creator flipping out for Dialynas' debut solo effort. Other creators are lining up to sing Zawa's praises including Josie Campbell, the writer of DC's next big event Amazons Attack, who says, "I truly cannot wait for everyone to get their hands on this comic."

Old Dog creator Declan Shalvey added, "Highly recommended, Michael Dialynas raising multiple games." (https://x.com/declanshalvey/status/1711760897935294591?s=20) while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Sophie Campbell added, "I just got a sneak peek at this and it's AWESOME."

White Noise studio mates Dan Watters, and Alex Paknadel both chimed in with effusive recommendations as well. Watters wrote, "Scary, cute as Hell, and just damn fun. Preorder!" and Paknadel praised, "A painstakingly crafted urban fantasy where every page belongs in a gallery. Wondrous."

The creative behind Boom's Behold, Behemoth also tag teamed Zawa accolades with writer Tate Brombal calling it, "Endlessly charming & overflowing with imagination." and artist Nick Robles adding, "It's a Creator's dream book and serves up an artist's passion like the best meal you've ever had!"

But Harley Quinn's Sweeney Boo put it best and most succinctly, "ZAWA is a delight"

That creator buzz translated directly into the cover artists on the first issue with Jorge Corona and Karl Kerschl providing open to order and incentive covers, respectively. But the big surprise reveal came earlier today, when Boom unveiled that Skottie Young would be doing his second cover for the publisher on Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast #1 as a FOC Reveal variant and Local Comic Shop Day full foil variant. Young's cover on Sirens Of The City #1 helped rocket that series launch to one of Boom's biggest of the year this summer , will it have the same effect on Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast #1?

We'll know soon enough as Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast #1 FOCs this coming Monday, October 16th.

ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230009

(W) Michael Dialynas (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

Trapped inside her mountain by pollution-spewing factories, the guardian spirit Zawa only has industrial waste to eat, leading her to a bitter existence of paranoia and destruction. But when two siblings from a nearby village help her escape, they'll quickly learn that the way to calming Zawa's heart is through a well nourished stomach! GLAAD Award-winning and Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Michael Dialynas (Wynd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) crafts a charmingly macabre eco-fable about nature, greed, the dangers of retribution, and good food shared among friends.In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99

ZAWA #2 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT230100

(W) Michael Dialynas (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

When Zawa is hangry, she's a force to behold! While the kids debate over how things unfolded and how they should handle the upcoming food festival, Zawa makes a mess, one that Bandit won't be happy about. Meanwhile, the Mayor is enraged at Zawa's escape, getting his private guards involved…In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!