Zawa, Lotus Land, Space Between, Brzrkr in Boom November 2023 Solicits

Boom Studios launches Michael Dialynas's Zawa, Darcy Van Poelgeest and Caio Filipe's Lotus Land, Mattson Tomlin, Keanu Reeves and Rebekah Isaacs's BRZRKR: Fallen Empire, Corinna Bechko and Danny Luckert's The Space Between, Tom King and Peter Gross' Animal Pound ashcan in their November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230009

SEP230010 – ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR B VAR CORONA – 4.99

SEP230011 – ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CORONA – 4.99

SEP230012 – ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV KERSCHL – 4.99

SEP230013 – ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE DIALYNAS – 4.99

SEP230014 – ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR F FOC REVEAL – 4.99

SEP230015 – ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR G LCSD FOIL VAR YOUNG – 9.99

(W) Michael Dialynas (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Trapped inside her mountain by pollution-spewing factories, the guardian spirit Zawa only has industrial waste to eat, leading her to a bitter existence of paranoia and destruction.

But when two siblings from a nearby village help her escape, they'll quickly learn that the way to calming Zawa's heart is through a well nourished stomach!

GLAAD Award-winning and Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Michael Dialynas (Wynd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) crafts a charmingly macabre eco-fable about nature, greed, the dangers of retribution, and good food shared among friends.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LOTUS LAND #1 (OF 6) CVR A ECKMAN-LAWN

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230020

SEP230021 – LOTUS LAND #1 (OF 6) CVR B VAR WARD – 4.99

SEP230022 – LOTUS LAND #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

SEP230023 – LOTUS LAND #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BERTRAM – 4.99

SEP230024 – LOTUS LAND #1 (OF 6) CVR E UNLOCKABLE ECKMAN-LAWN – 4.99

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

In a Vancouver of the future painted with ultramodern decay, a groundbreaking advancement in technology promises an end to entropy itself.

But when an attack on this mysterious "Keeper Program" threatens the lives of everyone tied to it, retired Police Detective Bennie Strikman is called to investigate one last case.

Eisner-winning and Harvey-nominated writer and director Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) is joined by rising star artist Caio Filipe (Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins) for this timely and thought-provoking look into the human condition, set in a dystopia that's as grounded as it is metaphysical.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR A ISAACS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230025

SEP230026 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR B VAR JONES (MR) – 9.99

SEP230027 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR C FOIL VAR ISAACS (MR) – 11.99

SEP230028 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR D FOIL VAR JONES (MR) – 11.99

SEP230029 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR E 10 COPY INCV JONES (MR) – 9.99

SEP230030 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR F 25 COPY INCV FRISON (MR) – 9.99

SEP230031 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR G 50 COPY INCV PAQUETTE (MR) – 9.99

SEP230032 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR H 100 COPY INCV FRISON (MR) – 11.99

SEP230033 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR I UNLOCKABLE ISAACS (MR) – 9.99

SEP230034 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE CVR J LCSD FOIL VAR FRISON (MR) – 12.99

(W) Mattson Tomlin, Keanu Reeves (A / CA) Rebekah Isaacs

The lone survivor of Olos, a long-dead empire that once thrived, tells a tale of B.'s distant past, and the death and cataclysm he brought forth.

But what else did B. find that could have driven him to such violence? The heart is as much a weapon as any in B.'s arsenal…

Created by the iconic Keanu Reeves, BRZRKR and The Batman Part II screenwriter and Eisner Award-nominated writer Mattson Tomlin (A Vicious Circle, Batman: The Imposter) is joined by hit artist Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Money Shot) to bring fans more brutality from the ancient past!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ANIMAL POUND CVR A ASHCAN GROSS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230037

SEP230038 – ANIMAL POUND CVR B ASHCAN UNLOCKABLE GROSS – 2.99

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Peter Gross

From the publisher of Slaughterhouse Five: The Graphic Novel comes a bold reimagining of George Orwell's timeless masterpiece by two award-winning creators working together for the first time!

Visionary writer Tom King (The Human Target, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and acclaimed artist Peter Gross (American Jesus, The Books of Magic) invite readers to experience a modern allegory inspired by Animal Farm.

Don't miss out on the exclusive ashcan, strictly limited to its initial print run and never to be printed again, of the series everyone will be talking about for years to come!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 2.99

SPACE BETWEEN #1 (OF 4) CVR A LUCKERT

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230039

SEP230040 – SPACE BETWEEN #1 (OF 4) CVR B VAR OLIVETTI – 4.99

SEP230041 – SPACE BETWEEN #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LUCKERT – 4.99

SEP230042 – SPACE BETWEEN #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MACK – 4.99

SEP230043 – SPACE BETWEEN #1 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE OLIVETTI – 4.99

(W) Corinna Bechko (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Aboard the interstellar ark known as the Dodona, the populations of workers live in strictly separated social castes during the journey that will take multiple generations to complete.

But everything changes when a pilot from the upper tier named Revla falls to the lower levels and meets Les, and they must risk everything for not just themselves, but all aboard the Dodona!

Each issue in the limited series features a new pair of protagonists and a new generation of humanity in a sci-fi epic of love, survival, and liberation from Hugo and Eisner Award-nominated and New York Times bestselling writer Corinna Bechko (The Expanse, Green Lantern: Earth One) and acclaimed comics artist Danny Luckert (Ghostlore, The Red Mother).

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230044

SEP230045 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR B CONNECTING VAR – 3.99

SEP230046 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR C CONNECTING VAR – 3.99

SEP230047 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP230048 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP230049 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR F 75 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP230050 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR G 100 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP230051 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR H FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

SEP230052 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR I UNLOCKABLE – 3.99

SEP230053 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #35 CVR J LCSD FOIL VAR – 9.99

SEP230179 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #30 BSE VAR YOON – 24.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Erica's heartbreak in the wake of tragedy turns to rage as she faces Cutter one final time.

But who else will fall at the hands of the Order, and how will things change for Cecilia and the House of Slaughter?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230060

SEP230061 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

SEP230062 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 CVR C SPOT UV VAR ALLEN – 5.99

SEP230063 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 CVR D 15 COPY INCV RODRIGUEZ – 3.99

SEP230064 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 CVR E 25 COPY INCV BLANCO – 3.99

SEP230065 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 CVR F 50 COPY INCV BLANCO – 3.99

SEP230066 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #19 CVR G UNLOCKABLE DELL`EDERA – 3.99

SEP230178 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2 BSE VAR YOON – 24.99

SEP230181 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #11 BSE VAR WARD – 24.99

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Javier Rodriguez

Bait is burdened with the unbearable truth of Nannette's condition and what it could mean if she learns of her connection to the monsters. To save her and the children, Bait will have to make an impossible choice…

But with new revelations about his true origins, will what he has to do truly be the worst of his actions?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN T-SHIRT SM

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230067

Official merchandise from the Slaughterverse is here!

Made from premium materials, this official t-shirt features artwork inspired by blockbuster, Eisner Award-winning horror series.

Available in small up to XXL.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 29.99

GRIM #15 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230072

SEP230073 – GRIM #15 CVR B REAPER VAR ORZU – 3.99

SEP230074 – GRIM #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ORZU – 3.99

SEP230075 – GRIM #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

SEP230188 – GRIM #6 BSE VAR FISH – 24.99

SEP230189 – GRIM #10 BSE FOIL VAR ALLEN – 24.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

The end of the third arc of Grim will have readers white-knuckling on the edge of a hellish precipice, as Jess will have to perform a daring rescue, but will also need some rescuing of her own in a monumental reunion!

But the lack of death in the mortal realm will end up being the least of humanity's problems, if Annabel's grand plan comes into fruition…

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BOOM! STUDIOS LOGO BEANIE

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230078

Keep warm this winter with this premium black knit beanie featuring the BOOM! Studios logo.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230079

SEP230080 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR B DARK GRID VAR BAREND – 4.99

SEP230081 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C – 4.99

SEP230082 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS – 4.99

SEP230083 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR E 25 COPY INCV CLARKE – 4.99

SEP230084 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR F 50 COPY INCV D URSO – 4.99

SEP230085 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

SEP230086 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #114 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR – 4.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

As the Hour grows Darkest, the only hope for curing the grid… and saving the Power Rangers from extinction… is connecting to the very heart of the Morphin Grid!!

But even though the Power Rangers are joined by the HyperForce Rangers and another unexpected ally, Dark Specter turns his attention to Tommy after doing the unthinkable to the White Ranger's friends…

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RANGER ACADEMY #2 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230087

SEP230088 – RANGER ACADEMY #2 CVR B RED BLANK SKETCH VAR N/A – 3.99

SEP230089 – RANGER ACADEMY #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG – 3.99

SEP230090 – RANGER ACADEMY #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GONZALES – 3.99

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

Freshman year starts for Sage on her first day at Ranger Academy! But it's hard for a girl so used to isolation to make friends amongst the Red, Black, Blue, Yellow, and Pink campuses, even with her new yearmate Lindy.

But given that this is no ordinary academy, Sage will have her fair share of secrets to uncover… and what connection does her paranoid father have to the mysteries of the school?

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN238548

Following the events of Shattered Grid, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers face the fallout from their war with Lord Drakkon including new teammates, mysterious allies, and terrifying new threats.

Tommy must prove he's worthy of the mantle as the White Ranger's true origin is revealed! Meanwhile, Jason, Trini, and Zack assume new mantles as the Omega Rangers and must choose between their friends and their mission. And even though the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are torn apart, they must defend Angel Grove from the greatest threat they've ever faced – the dreaded Lord Zedd!

The writing duo of New York Times bestseller Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and the GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace (Iceman) join artists Daniele di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets), Francesco Mortarino (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Daniel Bayliss (Firefly) to present the first half of the Necessary Evil Power Rangers event.

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40-45 and Go Go Power Rangers #21-26.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 29.99

ABBOTT 1979 #2 (OF 5) CVR A FRANCIS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230096

SEP230097 – ABBOTT 1979 #2 (OF 5) CVR B VAR VILCHEZ – 4.99

SEP230098 – ABBOTT 1979 #2 (OF 5) CVR C 15 COPY INCV VILCHEZ – 4.99

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivel? (CA) Taj Francis

It's too late. The Umbra has been unleashed on Detroit, and Elena will need all the help she can get from an old friend if she's going to succeed.

And stunningly, Elena discovers that she is truly unique, and has power beyond her imagination…

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SLOW BURN #2 (OF 5) CVR A TAYLOR

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230099

SEP230100 – SLOW BURN #2 (OF 5) CVR B JENKINS – 4.99

SEP230101 – SLOW BURN #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

SEP230102 – SLOW BURN #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LAPHAM – 4.99

(W) Ollie Masters (A) Pierluigi Minotti (CA) Matt Taylor

The reader is held hostage as the caustic origins of a town of fire are revealed, along with the guilt, fear, and penance tied to Patti's past, and those who stayed in Trier.

Meanwhile, Roxanne discovers a horrific truth after pursuing Zach, on the run from death…

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DAMN THEM ALL #10 CVR A ADLARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230103

SEP230104 – DAMN THEM ALL #10 CVR B ECKMAN-LAWN – 3.99

SEP230105 – DAMN THEM ALL #10 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD – 3.99

SEP230106 – DAMN THEM ALL #10 CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

SEP230107 – DAMN THEM ALL #10 CVR E UNLOCKABLE ECKMAN-LAWN – 3.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

The 500 Club has a new world order in mind, and Ellie is caught in the middle; she's set up and without a prayer.

Cillian will stop at nothing to induct Bloody El into his demonic hivemind, and Ellie will have to try something unconventional with Glasya Labolas to shake things up… but will it work as expected?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CODA #3 (OF 5) CVR A BERGARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230108

SEP230109 – CODA #3 (OF 5) CVR B VAR RK – 4.99

SEP230110 – CODA #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV RK – 4.99

SEP230111 – CODA #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

SEP230112 – CODA #3 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR BERGARA – 4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

Romance turns to taking responsibility as Hum and Serka reach across their differences to come up with a plan to set things right; but will they trust each other enough in the process?

Simultaneously, a starving community is easily absorbed into a growing army of marauders…

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR A SIMMONDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230113

SEP230114 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR B CONNELLY – 4.99

SEP230115 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SIMMOND – 4.99

SEP230116 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV ORTIZ – 4.99

SEP230117 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #3 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE CONNELLY – 4.99

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Martin Simmonds

When a mysterious benefactor offers to buy Skinwalker Ranch, Tom and Ellen can't agree fast enough.

An investigation team is dispatched to carry out the most extensive paranormal investigation to date. Just when they think the case has gone cold and Tom might be lying… another bloody clue reinvigorates their search for the truth.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RARE FLAVOURS #3 (OF 6) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230118

SEP230119 – RARE FLAVOURS #3 (OF 6) CVR B VAR DANI – 4.99

SEP230120 – RARE FLAVOURS #3 (OF 6) CVR C 15 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

SEP230121 – RARE FLAVOURS #3 (OF 6) CVR D UNLOCKABLE ANDRADE – 4.99

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

Chaandni Chowk in Delhi may be relatively new concerning the breadth of history, but it's built on the bones of the 400 year old Mughal Capital, a representation of the new intermingling with the old.

It's here that a traditional kebab crafter still makes them in an ancient way, one enjoyed by emperors of old.

It's here that Rubin and Mo find the perfect subject for their documentary… and the perfect meal for Rubin.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MECH CADETS #4 (OF 6) CVR A MIYAZAWA & HERRING

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230122

SEP230123 – MECH CADETS #4 (OF 6) CVR B VAR LEE – 4.99

SEP230124 – MECH CADETS #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 4.99

SEP230125 – MECH CADETS #4 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV ZAMA & BURCHAM – 4.99

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A / CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

While Olivia and Frank risk everything by breaking quarantine (and the rules), Maya and Stanford are in pursuit, with Stanford dumbfounded by Olivia's perceived recklessness.

But Olivia knows what she's doing-more than ever before-and is after a bit of essential information that could mean success… and finding Franklin and General Park.

The continuing story of Mech Cadets that inspired the Neflix animated series, this issue features the second of three connecting covers by iconic artist Inhyuk Lee!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ALICE NEVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230126

SEP230127 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR B VAR STRIPS (MR) – 4.99

SEP230128 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN (MR) – 4.99

SEP230129 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY (MR) – 4.99

SEP230130 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #5 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR (MR) – 4.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

In the long-awaited FINAL ISSUE, Alice desperately searches for an exit to the maze-salvation for herself and her child.

Even if she escapes Wonderland and makes it back home, will everyone greet her newly-cured self with open arms?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WILDS END #6 (OF 6) CVR A CULBARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230132

SEP230133 – WILDS END #6 (OF 6) CVR B HOMAGE VAR KARPOWICZ – 4.99

SEP230134 – WILDS END #6 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CULBARD – 4.99

SEP230135 – WILDS END #6 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV STRIPS – 4.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I.N.J. Culbard

In the climactic FINAL ISSUE, Flo and Roddy are at the mercy of the aliens, and it's up to Old Thom and Eddie to create a distraction.

But in order for their plan to succeed, someone will have to make the ultimate sacrifice…

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WILDS END TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN238547

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I.N.J. Culbard

A country village enjoying the peace of the 1930s is invaded by deadly alien machines, forcing a ragtag group of survivors into hiding in the no-longer-storybook woods, forced to face life and death, the mysteries of the universe, and politicians who use the chaos of war to advance their own ends, attempting to discover the chilling origins of the invasion and keep each other safe.

Wind in the Willows meets War of the Worlds, written by multiple New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning comic book writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) and illustrated by award-winning graphic novelist I.N.J. Culbard (Doctor Who) in the classic sci-fi tradition with an anthropomorphic twist, Wild's End reveals powerful acts of humanity persevering in the face of war on a worldwide scale.

For the first time, the original trilogy of the cult-favorite anthropomorphic alien invasion graphic novels are collected here!

Collects Wild's End: First Light, Wild's End: The Enemy Within, and Wild's End: Journey's End.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 49.99

SIRENS OF THE CITY #5 (OF 6) CVR A RANDOLPH

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230137

SEP230138 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #5 (OF 6) CVR B VAR LOTAY – 4.99

SEP230139 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LOTAY – 4.99

SEP230140 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #5 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV TALASKI – 4.99

SEP230141 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #5 (OF 6) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

SEP230142 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #5 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE RANDOLPH – 4.99

(W) Joanne Starer (A / CA) Khary Randolph

Layla is crushed as she realizes her actions may have put her friend Marisol in danger, and the Rat King will use any means necessary to find out more about the boundless power Layla carries against her will.

With Layla still being new to her powers, will she be able to rescue her friend, or will she walk right into the Rat King's trap unprepared?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GHOSTLORE #6 (OF 12) CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230143

SEP230144 – GHOSTLORE #6 (OF 12) CVR B VAR REBELKA – 4.99

SEP230145 – GHOSTLORE #6 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV REBELKA – 4.99

SEP230146 – GHOSTLORE #6 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV PENDERGAST – 4.99

SEP230147 – GHOSTLORE #6 (OF 12) CVR E 50 COPY INCV OLIVETTI – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

With Lucas on his own and encountering more stories from the dead, he manages to find others who also share his gift of unearthly sight.

A faith thought long-forgotten is revived by this religious community that can see ghosts, a faith Lucas finds within himself once again.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GHOSTLORE #6 (OF 12) CVR F UNLOCKABLE MURAKAMI

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #4 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230151

SEP230152 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #4 (OF 5) CVR B VILCHEZ – 4.99

SEP230153 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INC – 4.99

SEP230154 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Nicola Izzo, Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito

Cora comes clean after a night spent together with Thess; her past is tied to the enemy in ways filled with the demonic and arcane, and it's too much for Thess to bear.

Thess's destructive power is dangerously out of control, with not much left of the boardwalk as Soren's gang approaches…

And with Thess keeping the mantle of the Slayer, what steps will Buffy take to heal her trauma and start a new chapter?

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #3 (OF 6) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230155

SEP230156 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #3 (OF 6) CVR B FLORENTINO – 4.99

SEP230157 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLORENTIN – 4.99

SEP230158 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #3 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV FRANCAVIL – 4.99

SEP230159 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #3 (OF 6) CVR E 40 COPY INCV GORHAM – 4.99

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Francesco Francavilla

With an energy field securing the entire town, the crew of the Serenity will have a hell of a time escaping the feds.

The locals are divided on whose side they've chosen, which makes matters even worse as a member of the crew has left the others behind!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #7 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230160

SEP230161 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #7 (OF 12) CVR B ZONJIC – 4.99

SEP230162 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #7 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

SEP230163 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #7 (OF 12) CVR D 15 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

The Rocinante crew hunt down an elite cadre of deep-cover operatives who'll stop at nothing to cover their tracks – no matter how many innocents they kill in the process. And when the true enemy hides among you… trust can be a dangerous thing…

Monolithic writer Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, The Losers) and lauded artist Francesco Pisa (Heavy Metal) continue the unforgettable new storyline, set after the events of the Hugo Award-winning TV show, revealing the previously unchronicled years between The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes and The Expanse: Persepolis Rising.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #11 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230164

SEP230165 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #11 (OF 12) CVR B VAR MURAKAMI (MR) – 4.99

SEP230166 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #11 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

In the penultimate issue of the stunning prequel series from Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson, Duncan makes a fateful decision, Leto faces an unthinkable tragedy, and Kailea is backed into a corner-with only one way out of damning accusations.

Meanwhile, Rabban makes a rage-inducing discovery that could only lead to murder, while Liet forms an unconventional yet fateful family, and Duncan and Leto reunite in time for Leto to face a difficult crossroads…

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BOOK OF SLAUGHTER #1 BSE VAR YOON

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230180

(W) James TynionIV (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

The future of the Slaughterverse is laid bare by Something is Killing the Children and House of Slaughter creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera in the very first SIKTC one-shot special!

From the sidelines to the spotlight, Book of Slaughter follows the white mask Maxine Slaughter… but will her loyalties remain where they are, or will she show her true colors?

In addition to being a precursor to the upcoming chapters of both series, this special issue features a sizable guidebook that delves into the deep lore of the Order of St. George!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 34.99

SPECS #2 (OF 4) BSE VAR YOON

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230187

(W) David M. Booher (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

In this Stranger Things meets Stand by Me story from House of Slaughter artist Chris Shehan and writer David M. Booher (All-New Firefly), the Magic Specs were far more than Kenny and Ted signed up for.

Given their unwillingness to acknowledge the dangerous consequences of their recent wish, what does this mean for their victim, and what do they do with the glasses moving forward?

Kenny fears that all of this may affect his and Ted's relationship… and wonders if they'll truly remain just "friends."

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 24.99

POWER RANGERS LOST CHRONICLES DLX ED HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238859

In this deluxe anthology of original Power Rangers tales, a superstar lineup of writers and artists, including Ryan Parrott, Paul Allor, Matthew Erman, Kyle Higgins, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Lucas Werneck, take fresh and familiar fans along for a morphinominal ride!

Be it Tommy Oliver's missing son, a love unconfined by time and space, a look into Astromena's past and her own sinister team of Rangers, a sequel to the 2017 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers film, or a commemorative artist tribute, this is not something fans of the teenagers with attitude should dare miss!

Collects Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon OGN, Power Rangers: Sins of the Future OGN, Power Rangers: Psycho Path OGN, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Aftershock OGN, and Power Rangers: Artist Tribute.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 75

ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD TP VOL 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238856

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Kevin Wada

A suburban community is the last thing Maceo and Mezzy expected to find. As more people come to reside in this settlement called Golgonooza, it flourishes, and becomes a home for Mezzy and Maceo.

However, the cracks in Maceo and Mezzy's oasis turn to chasms as they (and the community) face their first disasters!

The chasm between them grows-quite literally-as Golgonooza's foundation crumbles and bubbles with a strange poison gas…

New York Times bestselling Eisner and Harvey Award-winning writer Jason Aaron (Thor, Star Wars: Darth Vader) is joined by acclaimed artist Leila del Duca (Wonder Girl: Homecoming) in the second chapter of his ambitious post-apocalyptic original series!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 17.99

FENCE TP VOL 06 REDEMPTION

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

JUN238850

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna the Mad

Return to the thrilling world of high-stakes, competitive fencing, with a brand new story featuring the beloved cast of characters from the original hit series.

Are Seiji and Jesse really through? The rumors around Halverton, the prestigious fencing training camp, have spread like wildfire, but it's not long before a mystery fencer arrives-one who may finally pose a threat to the #1 spot. Will Seiji's unquenchable quest for rivalry take Nicholas' place? Where will his loyalty lie?

And, when Seiji gets an up close and personal look into Nicholas' past and determination against adversity while preparing for the difficult road ahead and the State Championships, he'll have to confront a tempting thought… are they on… a date?

New York Times and USA Today best-selling author C. S. Pacat (Dark Rise, Nightwing) and acclaimed cartoonist Johanna the Mad (Wynd) continue their winning streak with this on-point entry in the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series!

Collects Fence: Redemption #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 14.99

