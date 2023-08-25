Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: covers, diamond, Michael Dialynas, michonne, previews, Zawa

Michael Dialynas's Zawa & Michonne On Next Diamond Previews Covers

Next week's Diamond Previews has Michael Dialynas' Zawa #1 on its front cover and The Walking Dead Gallery: Michonne PVC Diorama on the back.

Next week's Diamond Previews has Michael Dialynas' Zawa + The Belly of the Beast #1 on its front cover, a fable of a mountain spirit who feasts on industrial pollution and the world she discovers when she finds nourishment in nature. With Diamond Select Toys' The Walking Dead Gallery: Michonne PVC Diorama on the back. Diamond Select Toys' line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gallery PVC Dioramas with Michelangelo on the spine, And Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Minimates: Daredevil Deluxe Boxed Set which includes Daredevil's original yellow costume, Elektra as the Woman Without Fear, and the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk on the Diamond Previews order form. And people wondered what Dimaond would do without Marvel, DC, Image, Dark Horse and IDW…

ZAWA #1 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP230009

(W) Michael Dialynas (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

Trapped inside her mountain by pollution-spewing factories, the guardian spirit Zawa only has industrial waste to eat, leading her to a bitter existence of paranoia and destruction. But when two siblings from a nearby village help her escape, they'll quickly learn that the way to calming Zawa's heart is through a well nourished stomach! GLAAD Award-winning and Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Michael Dialynas (Wynd, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) crafts a charmingly macabre eco-fable about nature, greed, the dangers of retribution, and good food shared among friends.In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99

WALKING DEAD GALLERY MICHONNE PVC STATUE

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

SEP232343

A Diamond Select Toys release! Dead or alive, you're no match for Michonne! The Walking Dead heroine is now the first in a series of Gallery Dioramas based on the original comic book! Wearing her distinctive jacket and pink skirt, while brandishing her trademark sword, Michonne stands over a sliced walker head in this approximately 10-inch PVC sculpture. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean.In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: $59.99

TMNT GALLERY DLX MICHAELANGELO PVC STATUE

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

SEP232344

A Diamond Select Toys release! It's party time! The third turtle to join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gallery Diorama line is none other than the party dude himself, Michelangelo! Spinning his nunchuks while doing a trick on his skateboard, Michelangelo stands approximately 9 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Made of high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio.In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: $75.00

MARVEL MINIMATES DAREDEVIL DLX BOX SET

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC

SEP232342

A Diamond Select Toys release! The Woman Without Fear is here! Daredevil(s) and company form the basis of this all-new box set of Minimates. This set includes Elektra as Daredevil: The Woman Without Fear, Matt Murdock as Daredevil: Yellow, Mayor Fisk: The Kingpin, Typhoid Mary Fisk, and a Bullseye Clone. Also included are a variety of parts and accessories including a mask to turn the original Daredevil into D-Man! Each Minimate stands approximately 2 inches tall with up to 14 points of articulation, and each set comes packaged in a full-color window box with an opening door featuring original artwork by designer Barry Bradfield.In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: $40.00

