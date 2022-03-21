Mike Deodato & Gregg Hurwitz' Black Mirror-Like New Think From AWA

There is still no new series of Black Mirror. But in June, AWA is planning to launch a new anthology comic book series that they compare to Black Mirror, by Gregg Hurwitz and Mike Deodato called New Think. Mike is just drawing the first issue, subsequent issues in the five-issue series will have different artists. Here is the solicitation for New Think #1 and everything AWA is publishing in their June 2022 solicits and solicitations.

NEW THINK #1 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

NEW THINK #1 (OF 5) CVR B DEODATO JR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Gregg Hurwitz (A) Mike Deodato (CA) Rahzzah

This Black Mirror-style anthology examines the rapid proliferation of technology, the cultural and political polarization of the country, and the technocrats that have driven us to such extremes of thought that we need to present the present as something…futuristic. Each of the five issues is a stand-alone tale with its own art team

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

ET-ER ONESHOT #2 CVR A CHO

ET-ER ONESHOT #2 CVR B DEODATO JR – 3.99

(W) John Lees, Stuart Moore, Michael Coast (A) Laci Krstic, Nelson Blake, Mark Texeira (CA) Frank Cho

The intergalactic medical anthology returns with three more pulse-pounding tales! A doctor comes to the aid of two hunters on the trail of giant insects that are terrorizing their far-flung colony in "Herd." An extraterrestrial movie director, after the latest setback with a black hole on the set of his big budget film, checks in for a nervous breakdown in "Final Cut." An ambulance crew races against time, and dodges asteroids, in "Precious Cargo."

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

CRIMSON CAGE TP (MR)

(W) John Lees (A) Ashley Cormack (A / CA) Alex Cormack

Double double toil and rumble…Brace yourself for a No-Holds-Bard reimagining of William Shakespeare's Macbeth from the critically-acclaimed creators of Sink. New Orleans, 1984. Chuck Frenzy is the main event star of the local Louisiana pro wrestling territory, but yearns for something greater. A fateful encounter with a trio of terrifying beings in the Bayou gives Chuck a glimpse of championship glory beyond his wildest dreams…if he is willing to do something terrible to achieve it. Join writer John Lees (Hotell) and artist Alex Cormack (Sea of Sorrows) for a thrilling new vision of the classic tale of ambition and madness.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

JONESES #3 (OF 5)

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) John Gallagher

Spinning out of the pages of The Resistance, The Joneses focuses on a suburban family with a big secret: In the global pandemic known as the "Great Death," mother, father, sister and brother were all transformed into something superhuman. While the world embraces fascism born of fear, the Joneses realize they face grave consequences if they are exposed as "Reborns." Do they keep a low profile and hide in plain sight…or use their powers for good and risk

exposure?

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

HIT ME #4 (MR)

(W) Christa Faust (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

A high-octane crime thriller from Christa Faust (Bad Mother, Redemption) and Priscilla Petraites (Chariot). Lulu has a very unique profession. When she is witness to the execution of one of her regular clients, she escapes into the night with a briefcase filled with diamonds and a pack of killers on her trail. Navigating the dark underbelly of decaying, early-90's Atlantic City, one step ahead of her pursuers, Lulu must call upon every one of her street-born instincts and underworld connections in what will be the longest – and possibly last – night of her life.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

DEVILS HIGHWAY VOL 2 #2 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Ben Percy (A / CA) Brent Schoonover

A truck stacked with bodies is discovered along the US/Canada border, and Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner are on the case. Their mission: figure out how all of these corpses are connected. And when they uncover the terrifying truth, they will unearth a murder syndicate that has infiltrated the walls of the very institutions meant to protect us. Now our heroes are on the run-hunted by law enforcement and the trucking community-framed for crimes they didn't commit.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

HOTELL TP VOL 02 (MR)

(W) John Lees (A) Dalibor Talajic (CA) Keron Grant

Five more interconnected stories chronicle another harrowing week at Pierrot Courts, the mysterious roadside motel where lost souls make their last stand with the demons that haunt them. A family, desperate and destitute after being evicted from their home. A struggling artist, yearning for inspiration. A lonely bachelor, tending to his beloved, ailing dog.

A brutal motorcycle gang, hunting for a runaway initiate…When all these haunted souls check into the Pierrot Courts, who will survive to check out?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

