Tiny Onion And Dark Horse Create A Pride Anthology For Queer Monsters

Tiny Onion And Dark Horse Create A Pride Anthology For Queer Monsters

In June, Dark Horse Comics, with James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion, is publishing an anthology one-shot, Monsters in Love: A Pride Anthology. As a bisexual man, James Tynion IV has contributed to a number of Pride anthologues from DC Comics, but now he is doing a creator-owned one with ten new standalone stories blending horror and romance in the style of classic EC Comics anthologies, spinning out of his three-time GLAAD Media Award-nominated The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos series with Tate Brombal and Isaac Goodhart, who create a framing story.

The book is created withb friends and colleaguesJadzia Axelrod (The DC Book of Pride, Galaxy: The Prettiest Star), Vita Ayala (Finders//Keepers, Submerged), Zoe Tunnell (Blaide Maidens, Godzilla: Valentine's Day Special), Josh Trujillo (DC Pride: The Heart Wants, Blue Beetle), Lee Knox Ostetag (The Deep Dark, The Girl from the Sea), Kenny Wroten (Everyone Sux But You, Eden II), Jacoby Salcedo (Frontera, This Land is Our Land: A Blue Beetle Story), Lilah Sturges (Blue Beetle: Jaime Reyes, Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel), Vash Taylor (Midst: Ripples, Galaxy: The Prettiest Star), and more. And three covers by V. Gagnon, Bradley Clayton, and Rian Sygh and a back-cover by Isaac Goodhart and Miquel Muerto.

James Tynion IV: "Love takes many shapes, and so do monsters. I'm thrilled that Tiny Onion can present Monsters in Love: A Pride Anthology this June for Pride Month with Dark Horse. These ten stories represent some of the most exciting creators in the industry as well as the love and hope we need now more than ever."

"I am so unbelievably honored to share a comic with some of the most unique and talented voices I have ever seen in comics. Monsters in Love was always meant to showcase and elevate new voices and I'm grateful to be a part of it. The past few years working on Christopher Chaos with my friends has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. We poured everything we've got into these pages." Lee Knox Ostertag: "'Monsters in Love' is a theme I could make comics about until the heat death of the universe. I'm really excited to be a part of this project!"

Monsters in Love: A Pride Anthology one-shot arrives in comic shops on the 3rd of June, 2026.

