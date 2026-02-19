Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: comicspro, concrete

The Return Of Paul Chadwick's Concrete For His Fortieth Anniversary

The Return Of Paul Chadwick's Concrete For His Fortieth Anniversary from Dark Horse Comics, announced at ComicsPRO

Article Summary Paul Chadwick's Concrete returns for its 40th anniversary at Dark Horse Comics with a brand new miniseries.

Concrete: Stars Over Sand launches in June 2026, marking the first new story since 2012.

The five-part story follows Concrete suffering amnesia and wandering the wilderness in suspenseful isolation.

Chadwick promises wraparound oil painted covers and a deeply personal take on Concrete's unique struggles.

Concrete is one of my favourite comic book series. Created by Paul Chadwick, it's most easily explained by asking "what if Ben Grimm, The Thing, lived in the real world without any superheroes or supervillains". Just a guy who is a walking rock mountain. Who takes advantage of the opportunities this grants him, as well as suffering its disadvantages. I have recommended Concrete: Fragile Creature in which Concrete joins the cast and crew of a science fiction film, loosely based on Chadwick's experience on the original He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe movie, as a guide to how movies are actually made. Anyway, he's back from Dark Horse Comics for their mutual fortieth anniversary. The character's first appearance was in Dark Horse Presents #1 in 1986, Dark Horse's first comic book… check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

"Concrete: Stars Over Sand, a five-part story of amnesia, wilderness, and suspense. Beginning June 2026, fans will get the opportunity to read all-new Concrete for the first time since 2012. "A decade's work, more or less," said Chadwick on the development of the series. "Covers are wraparound oil paintings; it's set in places I've camped and sketched; I've lived, briefly, Concrete's affliction. Everything I know about suspense I've tried to do here." "Concrete has entered the desert and not come back. Larry and Maureen are frantic. Reports come that he is wandering the nearby arid mountains, covered with blood, attacking people. Concrete, lightning-struck, confused, roams a frightening world he can't understand. Roars tear across the sky. A strange globe rises. His body is sheathed in stone. He thinks he is being hunted. People are a threat. His journey back to life, and his friends' dire search against a looming deadline, is as strange and tense as any Concrete story ever told."

Concrete: Stars Over Sand #1 (of 5) will be published on the 17th of June, 2026, for $4.99.

